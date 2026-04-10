Trust Auto Group Unveils OC Grenadier, Orange County’s New Destination for INEOS Grenadier Vehicles

Grenadier

Grand Opening of OC Grenadier Dealership in Orange County

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Auto Group Announces Grand Opening of OC INEOS Grenadier Dealership in Irvine, Bringing a New Era of Luxury Off-Road Performance to Orange County

A new chapter in automotive excellence is arriving in Southern California. Trust Auto Group proudly announces the Grand Opening of the OC INEOS Grenadier Dealership, Orange County’s newest destination for one of the world’s most distinctive and capable 4x4 vehicles — the INEOS Grenadier.

The highly anticipated grand opening event will take place on Tuesday, April 21st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at:

OC INEOS Grenadier Dealership

11 Auto Centre Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

Local residents, automotive enthusiasts, media, and the Orange County community are invited to experience this exciting launch firsthand.

A New Standard for Off-Road Luxury Arrives in Orange County, built for those who demand performance, durability, and design without compromise, the INEOS Grenadier stands apart in today’s automotive landscape. Inspired by classic utilitarian 4x4 engineering and refined with modern innovation, the Grenadier delivers a true off-road driving experience paired with premium craftsmanship.

With Southern California’s diverse terrain, from coastal drives to rugged desert landscapes the Grenadier is uniquely positioned to become a standout vehicle for Orange County drivers seeking adventure and individuality.

Guests attending the event will enjoy an immersive and elevated experience, including:

Live vehicle showcases featuring the INEOS Grenadier lineup

Exclusive test-drive opportunities (“Experience the Drive”)

Complimentary food & drinks

Live music entertainment

Giveaways and branded merchandise

Goodie bags (while supplies last)

This event is designed to bring together the community while introducing a vehicle that redefines what a modern 4x4 can be.

More Than a Dealership — A Destination

The OC INEOS Grenadier Dealership is part of Trust Auto Group, a rapidly growing automotive group committed to delivering high-quality, customer-focused experiences across California.

As Trust Auto Group continues expanding its portfolio of premium automotive brands, the addition of INEOS Grenadier reinforces its vision of offering innovative, high-performance vehicles that stand out in today’s market .

Why the INEOS Grenadier is Turning Heads?

Purpose-built 4x4 engineered for serious off-road capability

Distinctive design inspired by classic utility vehicles

Premium interior with functional luxury

Built for durability, adventure, and long-term reliability

Designed for drivers who want something different

This is not just another SUV — it’s a statement vehicle.

RSVP & Event Details:

Attendance is complimentary, but RSVP is encouraged.

RSVP : val@cpmckhan.com

Website: https://www.ocgrenadier.com/

About Trust Auto Group

Trust Auto Group is a leading automotive group dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences through a curated portfolio of premium and performance-driven brands. With a focus on innovation, growth, and brand excellence, Trust Auto Group continues to expand its footprint across California.

Media Contact (Press Inquiries, Interviews, Coverage)

Roxanna Faithful

Marketing Director, Trust Auto Group

Email: roxannaf@trustautomotivegroup.com

Written by

Roxanna Faithful

Marketing Director, Trust Auto Group

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