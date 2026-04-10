Four Gaming Summits Head to Vienna This December, Backed by Strategic Partnerships

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four of the industry’s leading conferences will convene at Hilton Vienna Park in Vienna, Austria, on 3–4 December 2026, bringing together the iGaming, lottery, social gaming, and wagering sectors as a cohesive gathering that reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of the sector.The 3rd Annual iGaming DACH Summit and the 3rd Annual Lottery CX Summit will take place concurrently with our two new events, the inaugural Social & Competitive Gaming Summit and the inaugural Racing & Wagering World Summit, creating a cross-sector meeting point for professionals across multiple verticals of the global gaming industry.Johann G. Sigurdsson, CCO of Bwloto, will return as Chairperson of the Lottery CX Summit 2026, with Bwloto as the event’s Strategic Partner. He said:“It is a great pleasure to return as Chairperson for the third edition of the Lottery CX Summit. It is truly remarkable to see how the event has gone from strength to strength since its inception. This year, we look forward to even greater innovation, a broader audience, and participation from an expanding range of jurisdictions.”Robert Lenzhofer, CEO of Hölle Games, will once again be back as Strategic Partner for the iGaming DACH Summit 2026, on which he commented:“As a Strategic Partner, we’re proud to support the iGaming DACH Summit 2026 as it continues to provide a focused platform for the region. The regulatory environment across the DACH markets remains complex, with Germany’s State Treaty still being refined in practice and Austria maintaining a closely controlled structure. In this context, stakeholders need to stay informed and connected. The summit plays an important role in facilitating this across Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, and I’m looking forward to this year’s discussions.”Founder and CEO of Eventus International, Yudi Soetjiptadi, shared his thoughts on how the partnership has developed:“What started as a simple conversation and a visionary suggestion from our Strategic Partner, Robert Lenzhofer, has in just two years grown into something truly exceptional. The iGaming DACH Summit has evolved into one of Vienna’s most dynamic and exciting industry gatherings, gaining strength with every edition alongside our valued participants, speakers, and sponsors. It’s inspiring to see this vision come to life, and we look forward to what lies ahead.”The combined events will attract a broad international audience, offering attendees an opportunity to exchange insights on regulatory developments, market growth strategies, technology innovation, and evolving player engagement trends.We are currently welcoming organisations interested in joining us as speakers or sponsors, with the opportunity to connect directly with senior executives attending the events.For sponsorship enquiries, reach out to Lou-Mari Burnett at loumari@eventus-international.com.If you’re interested in speaking, please reach out to the main point of contact for each event:iGaming DACH Summit 2026: Natalie Ludik at natalie@eventus-international.comLottery CX Summit: Hannah Kennedy at hannah@eventus-international.comSocial & Competitive Gaming Summit 2026: Kelly Liberty at kelly@eventus-international.comRacing & Wagering World Summit 2026: Hannah Kemp at hannahk@eventus-international.comLearn more about the events here: https://www.eventus-international.com/

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