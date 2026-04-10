The Global Dominion 100 – Legacy & Leadership Index Debuts in Celebration of Women’s History Month

GLOBAL DOMINION 100 March April 2026 COVER

New global publication recognizes 100 women driving leadership, innovation, and influence across business, media, ministry, and culture.

This is not simply a showcase of accomplishments. It is a platform for expanded reach, meaningful connection, and legacy positioning for leaders whose voices deserve to travel further.” — Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Dominion 100 In culmination of Women’s History Month, Brand On Demand Media proudly announces the official debut of the Global Dominion 100 – Legacy & Leadership Index (Class of 2026), a premier digital publication recognizing women who are actively shaping economies, influencing culture, and building legacy across industries.This inaugural special edition, released on March 31, 2026, represents more than a traditional magazine. It serves as a strategic visibility platform and global index of leadership, designed to highlight both established and emerging women leaders whose impact extends beyond recognition into measurable influence.Published under the direction of media strategist and publisher Dwann K. Holmes, the Global Dominion 100 was created to address a critical gap in visibility.“Many leaders are not lacking ability, they are one access point away,” Holmes states in her publisher’s letter. “This index is not just about recognition. It is about revealing, positioning, and creating gates of access.”The publication features a curated selection of women across business, ministry, media, law, entrepreneurship, and global leadership. At the highest level, five distinguished honorees, referred to as the Dominion Legacy Elite Five are recognized for their exceptional leadership and generational impact: Including Tawni Haynes, Dr. Sharon R. Nesbitt, Jackie Vernon-Thompson, Michelle J. Miller, Esq. along with additional leaders highlighted throughout the publication.Additional highlights include:• The Top 10 Leaders shaping economies and institutions• The Global Power 30, featuring widely recognized industry influencers• The Rising Power 20, spotlighting emerging leaders positioned for the next era of influence• A full Global Dominion 100 Honoree Showcase, representing a diverse range of industries and impact areasAccording to Strategic Partnership Director Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker, the publication is intentionally designed as more than a feature, it is a gateway.“This is not simply a showcase of accomplishments. It is a platform for expanded reach, meaningful connection, and legacy positioning for leaders whose voices deserve to travel further and impact globally.”The Global Dominion 100 is distributed digitally and supported by a multi-platform media strategy that includes press syndication, digital campaigns, and broadcast exposure, extending its reach to national and global audiences.With its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, Brand On Demand Media continues to expand its footprint as a leader in publishing, media strategy, and visibility platforms for thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and faith-driven executives.The release of the Global Dominion 100 marks the beginning of an ongoing initiative to document leadership, amplify influence, and create strategic access points for leaders worldwide.Future editions and additional index categories, including male leadership recognition, are expected to follow.Brand On Demand Media is a Jacksonville-based media and publishing company specializing in strategic visibility platforms, digital publications, and brand positioning for leaders, organizations, and innovators seeking to expand their influence and legacy.

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