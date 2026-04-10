Governor Newsom honors fallen Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Hoppert

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Hoppert:

“Deputy Hoppert gave his life in service to his community. Jennifer and I join his family, friends, and colleagues in mourning his profound loss. His selflessness, bravery, and commitment to protecting others stand as a lasting example of honor and duty. Deputy Hoppert’s legacy will endure, and his sacrifice will always be remembered.”

On the morning of April 9, Deputy Hoppert was serving an eviction notice in Porterville when the suspect inside the residence opened fire, striking Deputy Hoppert. Officers and first responders on the scene transported him to Sierra View Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Deputy Hoppert, 35, had nearly six years of service with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department. In 2021, he was recognized with a Letter of Commendation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for using the training he received with the US Navy to help save a 2-year-old girl’s life. He is survived by his wife and children.

In honor of Deputy Hoppert, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.