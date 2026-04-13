XPEL, Inc. Accelerates India Expansion With Growing Dealer Network Across Major Cities

XPEL India XPEL India PPF XPEL India PPF

XPEL, Inc. A global leader in automotive paint protection film (PPF), window tint, and ceramic coatings, is expanding its authorized dealer network across India

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in our global portfolio. Indian car owners are increasingly recognizing that high-quality PPF is a smart investment in vehicle longevity.” — Neil Acharya

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL), a global leader in automotive paint protection film (PPF), window tint, and ceramic coatings, is expanding its authorized dealer network across India as part of a broader strategy to bring premium vehicle protection technology directly to Indian car owners. The expansion follows the company's acquisition of its former Indian distributor, Uniprotect Ventures LLP, in August 2024, which transitioned XPEL's India operations from a third-party distribution model to a direct, company-managed presence headquartered in Bengaluru.The Indian automotive aftermarket is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising vehicle ownership, increasing demand for premium cars, and greater consumer awareness of paint protection solutions. According to industry estimates, India's PPF market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 15 percent through 2030. XPEL's direct entry into this market positions the company to serve a rapidly expanding base of vehicle owners seeking long-term paint protection."India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in our global portfolio," said Abhishek Joshi, Vice President of XPEL India and Middle East. "Since transitioning to direct operations, the response from both dealers and consumers has been exceptional. Indian car owners are increasingly recognizing that high-quality PPF is not a luxury but a smart investment in vehicle longevity and resale value. Our focus is on building a strong, well-trained dealer network across major cities to ensure every customer receives an installation that meets XPEL's global standards."A key differentiator in XPEL's India strategy is its proprietary Design Access Program (DAP), a cloud-based software platform that contains more than 80,000 precision-cut vehicle patterns. DAP enables installers to produce computer-cut film kits tailored to each specific vehicle make and model, reducing installation time, minimizing material waste, and delivering a factory-finish result. The software is continuously updated with new vehicle patterns, ensuring coverage for the latest models entering the Indian market, including popular segments such as SUVs, sedans, and the growing electric vehicle category.XPEL's product lineup available in India includes ULTIMATE PLUS, the company's flagship 8-mil-thick self-healing PPF backed by a 10-year transferable warranty; ULTIMATE FUSION, which combines PPF with a ceramic coating top layer; STEALTH, a satin-finish film for matte transformations; and PRIME XR PLUS, a multi-layered nano-ceramic window tint. Each product is manufactured at XPEL's facilities and distributed directly through the company's India operations, ensuring quality control from production through installation.XPEL India offers comprehensive, no-cost training programs for authorized installers, covering both technical installation skills and business development. The training curriculum is designed to meet the same certification standards applied across XPEL's global network, which spans more than 100 countries. Installers who complete the program gain access to XPEL's full product portfolio, DAP software, marketing support, and lead generation tools."The quality of installation is just as important as the quality of the film itself," Joshi added. "Through our training programs and DAP software, every XPEL dealer in India has the tools to deliver results that are consistent with what customers experience at XPEL locations around the world. That consistency is what sets the brand apart in a market where installation quality varies significantly."XPEL's India expansion is part of the company's broader international growth strategy. In its most recent fiscal year, XPEL reported consolidated revenue growth with international markets contributing an increasing share. The company completed distributor acquisitions in both India and Japan in 2024, reflecting a deliberate shift toward direct market control in high-growth regions. XPEL currently operates in over 100 countries and is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol XPEL.Vehicle owners in India seeking authorized XPEL installers can visit xpel.com/in to locate a dealer. Automotive businesses and detailing professionals interested in joining the XPEL dealer network can submit inquiries through the company's dealer application portal at xpel.com/in/become-a-dealer.About XPEL, Inc.XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint spanning more than 100 countries, a network of trained installers, and proprietary DAP software containing over 80,000 vehicle-specific patterns, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations through high-quality products, expert training, and world-class support. XPEL is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit xpel.com.Media Contact:Website: https://xpel.com/in Dealer Inquiries: https://xpel.com/in/become-a-dealer

The New XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS Paint Protection Film

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