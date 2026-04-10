Carbon & Graphite Felt Market to Reach US$ 1.02 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand in Energy & Battery Applications

Carbon & Graphite Felt Market

Furnace use leads with ~42% share, driven by high-temp industrial furnaces in PV silicon, semiconductors, sapphire growth, and heat treatment up to 3,000°C

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon & graphite felt market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by increasing demand across high-temperature insulation, energy storage, and advanced industrial applications. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the market is projected to grow from US$ 599.8 Million in 2026 to US$ 1,014.7 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory reflects the rising adoption of advanced materials that offer superior thermal resistance, chemical stability, and lightweight properties.

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One of the key factors driving the market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in industrial processes. Carbon and graphite felts are widely used in furnaces and thermal insulation systems due to their ability to withstand extreme temperatures while maintaining structural integrity. Industries such as metallurgy and semiconductor manufacturing are increasingly incorporating these materials to improve operational efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Another significant trend shaping the market is the growing adoption of battery technologies, particularly in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. Carbon & graphite felts play a crucial role in redox flow batteries and other advanced energy storage systems due to their excellent conductivity and chemical resistance. As the global shift toward clean energy accelerates, demand for these materials is expected to surge further.

The rise in automotive applications is also contributing to market expansion. Carbon & graphite felts are increasingly used in automotive exhaust systems and heat shields, helping manufacturers meet stringent emission norms and improve vehicle performance. Their lightweight nature and high thermal resistance make them ideal for modern automotive engineering requirements.

Technological advancements in material science are further boosting market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the performance characteristics of carbon and graphite felts, such as improving oxidation resistance and mechanical strength. These innovations are opening new avenues in aerospace, defense, and high-tech industrial applications.

Additionally, the expansion of the electronics industry is playing a pivotal role in driving demand. Carbon & graphite felts are used in the production of optic fibers and semiconductor components, where precision and thermal management are critical. With the rapid growth of digital infrastructure and communication technologies, this application segment is expected to witness sustained growth.

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Environmental sustainability is another major factor influencing the market. Industries are increasingly adopting eco-friendly materials that reduce carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency. Carbon and graphite felts, being durable and reusable, align well with sustainability goals, making them a preferred choice across various sectors.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are becoming key growth hubs for the market. Rapid industrialization, increasing investments in power generation, and the expansion of manufacturing sectors in countries like China and India are creating lucrative opportunities for market players. Additionally, supportive government policies promoting renewable energy and electric mobility are further accelerating demand.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

• Rayon Based

• PAN Based

• Pitch Based

By Application

• Optic Fibres

• Furnace

• Heat Shields

• Automotive Exhaust Lining

• Battery

• Others

By End-user

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Others

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The furnace application segment continues to dominate the market due to widespread use in high-temperature industrial processes. However, the battery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in energy storage technologies. In terms of raw materials, PAN-based carbon felt holds a significant share due to its superior mechanical properties and consistency.

Regionally, East Asia leads the market owing to its strong manufacturing base and technological advancements. North America and Europe are also significant contributors, driven by innovation and the presence of established industries. Meanwhile, South Asia & Oceania is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing industrial activities and infrastructure development.

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Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the carbon & graphite felt market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional players focusing on innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations. Key companies are investing heavily in R&D to gain a competitive edge and cater to evolving industry demands.

✦ Mersen

✦ HPMS Graphite

✦ CGT Carbon GmbH

✦ Carbon Composites, Inc.

✦ Kureha Corporation

✦ Saginaw Carbon

✦ Allied Metallurgy Resources LLC

✦ Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

✦ SGL Carbon SE

✦ Olmec Advance Materials Ltd.

✦ Coidan Graphite Products Ltd.

✦ Bay Carbon Inc.

These companies are focusing on enhancing product quality and expanding their global footprint to tap into emerging markets. Strategic partnerships and mergers are also common strategies adopted to strengthen market position.

In conclusion, the carbon & graphite felt market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing demand from energy, automotive, and electronics sectors. With continuous technological advancements and expanding application areas, the market is expected to witness significant opportunities in the coming years.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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