Experience World of NARUTO&BORUTO at Nijigen no Mori Awaji Island Join the Special 'SAMIDARE FESTIVAL' this Rainy Season

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover Nijigen no Mori an expansive anime theme park on the scenic Awaji Island, where the legendary world of anime comes to life amidst Japan’s breathtaking natural beauty.

Located within the lush greenery of Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island—just a scenic bus ride across the world-famous Akashi Kaikyo Bridge from Osaka （Direct Bus also available from Kansai International Airport）or Kobe—lies a portal to the ninja world. "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" is more than just an attraction; it is a massive, life-sized recreation of the "Hidden Leaf Village" (Konohagakure no Sato)

In this immersive landscape, you don’t just observe the story, you can live it. You can stand before the awe-inspiring Hokage Rock, enjoy a steaming bowl of ramen at the legendary Ramen Ichiraku, and test your ninja skills through physical and mental trials in the “Heaven Scroll” (Ten ｎo Maki) and “Earth Scroll” (Chi ｎo Maki) attractions. It is a unique escape where every visitor can step directly into the world of the hit anime to become a shinobi.

This May, we are excited to announce a special seasonal event: the "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato SAMIDARE (Rainy Season) FESTIVAL 2026," starting Saturday, May 9th.

While many might avoid the rain, NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato becomes even more mystical and beautiful under the mist. During this period, visitors can enjoy:

• Exclusive Rainy Day Stickers: Limited-edition novelty items featuring famous scenes from the anime (distributed only on rainy days).

• Wagasa (Japanese Umbrella) Illumination: A stunning display of traditional Japanese umbrellas as a limited time photo spot.

• Water Fortune-Telling (Mizumikuji): Discover your fate by floating special paper on the water's surface.

Experience a side of the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato that you can only see in the rain—where the "Akatsuki" fortress and the Hokage Rock are draped in a dreamy, cinematic fog. Don't miss this chance to see Japan's most famous ninja world at its most atmospheric!

■Event Information: NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Samidare Festival 2026

Period:

Saturday, May 9th – Sunday, July 12th, 2026

Hours:

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Event Highlights:

• Rainy Day Exclusive Stickers: Limited-edition stickers featuring famous anime scenes (distributed only on rainy days).

• Wagasa (Japanese Umbrella) Illumination: An exclu traditional umbrellas.

• Water Fortune-Telling (Mizumikuji): A mystical experience where your fortune is revealed by water.

• Special Scenery: Witness the "Akatsuki" fortress and the Hokage Rock shrouded in a cinematic fog—a view available only during the rainy season.

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

■About “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”

“NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.

The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

1. By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

2.By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

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