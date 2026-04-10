HIPTHER Baltics Launches in Vilnius with Agenda Revealing Lithuania’s 2026 Regulatory Reset

A new Baltic-focused conference era begins on 21 April 2026, uniting iGaming, fintech, compliance, and innovation leaders in Lithuania’s digital-first capital

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIPTHER officially announces the agenda for HIPTHER Baltics: Vilnius 2026, the inaugural event of its newly launched Baltic conference series, taking place on 21 April 2026 at the Hilton Garden Inn Vilnius City Centre.Marking the evolution of the landmark MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit, the new HIPTHER Baltics format introduces targeted, country-focused gatherings designed to deliver deeper regulatory insight, stronger regional dialogue, and practical strategic value for decision-makers operating across gaming, fintech, and digital innovation.At the heart of the Vilnius edition lies a defining theme: Lithuania’s Great Regulatory Reset — a decisive transition toward stricter supervision, strengthened compliance frameworks, and sustainable, quality-driven growth across financial services and iGaming.Lithuania 2026: From Easy-Access Hub to Compliance-Driven EcosystemAs Lithuania sharpens oversight across banking, fintech, blockchain, and gaming, the conference agenda explores four structural shifts shaping the market:Banking: Cyber-resilience stress testing, the rise of specialised institutions, and a pivot toward sustainable profitabilityFintech: Account-to-account dominance, international B2B expansion, and the emergence of agentic AI beyond chatbot automationBlockchain: Post-MiCA enforcement, strengthened AML leadership requirements, and institutional tokenisation of real-world assetsiGaming: Advertising restrictions, ISP blocking acceleration, and intensified identity and source-of-funds complianceTogether, these forces signal a new operational reality for regulated digital industries in the Baltics.Agenda Highlights Across Two Strategic StagesStage 1 — Strategy, Compliance & BankingKey discussions will include:Regulators’ Panel: Bank of Lithuania and FNTT on MiCA transition and new iGaming ISP-blocking protocolsBanking Transformation: How credit unions and specialised banks challenge Nordic incumbentsPost-MiCA Survival: Maintaining VASP licensing under 2026 regulatory structuresiGaming Advertising Ban: Operator strategies in a zero-marketing environmentAML 2.0: Implementing enhanced source-of-wealth requirements for high-stakes playersCross-Industry Debate: Can tokenisation solve transparency challenges between blockchain and iGaming?Stage 2 — Innovation, Blockchain & iGaming TechAgentic AI in Fintech: From conversational tools to autonomous financial advisorsTokenising the Real World: Real-estate and debt instruments on-chain in the BalticsNext-Generation Payments: A2A integration across gaming and retail ecosystemsDigital Euro & CBDCs: Technical readiness for the European Central Bank’s 2026 roadmapA Boutique Summit Built for Decision-MakersHIPTHER Baltics: Vilnius 2026 will gather 100+ senior attendees, 30+ expert speakers, and 15+ key industry topics in a one-day, high-impact format combining:High-level regulatory and industry panelsCurated networking among operators, fintech leaders, regulators, legal experts, and investorsA premium, centrally located boutique conference environmentThe event is designed for iGaming operators, fintech and payment providers, compliance professionals, regulators, affiliates, startups, and regional investors seeking actionable intelligence in a rapidly tightening regulatory landscape.From MARE BALTICUM Legacy to HIPTHER Baltics FutureReflecting on the transition, Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder & Head of Business at HIPTHER, stated:“Lithuania is entering one of the most defining regulatory transitions in its modern digital economy. With HIPTHER Baltics in Vilnius, we are creating a focused platform where regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators, and iGaming leaders can engage in honest, high-level dialogue about what sustainable growth truly means in 2026 and beyond.”With HIPTHER Baltics launching in Vilnius, the Baltic region enters a new phase of dialogue — closer to local markets, deeper in expertise, and stronger in cross-industry collaboration.The journey begins in Vilnius on 21 April 2026.

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