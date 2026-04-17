A mother holds her baby in a calm home setting, reflecting everyday caregiving moments as parents pay closer attention to their baby’s comfort and skin health. A close-up of an Arsahd premium diaper held in hand, highlighting its soft materials and fast-absorbing core designed to help keep moisture away from a baby’s skin.

New conversations around baby care standards are shifting how families evaluate everyday products, according to Arsahd founder Kerry Meikle

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of parents are beginning to question whether diaper rash—long considered a common part of infancy—should be accepted as “normal.”The shift reflects a broader change in how families are evaluating everyday baby products, particularly those that come into constant contact with a baby’s skin.Kerry Meikle, a mother of five and founder of Arsahd, says she has been closely observing this change through both personal experience and ongoing conversations with parents.“Parents are starting to ask different questions,” Meikle said. “Instead of focusing only on how to manage irritation, they’re beginning to look at what might be contributing to it in the first place.”Diaper rash remains one of the most frequently reported concerns among parents of infants. While irritation can occur for a variety of reasons, awareness is growing around the role that factors such as moisture control, breathability, and overall product performance may play in skin health.According to Meikle, products used throughout the day are beginning to be evaluated not only for their ingredients, but also for how they function in real-world use.“Babies wear diapers almost around the clock,” Meikle said. “Something that touches their skin that often should be designed with a high level of care and consistency.”Industry observers note that increasing awareness around product performance is influencing how brands approach design, communication, and transparency. Parents are placing greater emphasis on comfort, reliability, and overall effectiveness when selecting products for their children.As expectations continue to evolve, some emerging brands are being shaped around these higher standards from the outset—rather than adapting to them later.This shift is contributing to a broader conversation about what should be expected from everyday baby care products.Meikle believes that as more parents share their experiences and ask deeper questions, expectations will continue to rise.“There’s a growing awareness that what we’ve accepted for years may not be the only option,” she said. “Parents are becoming more intentional about the products they choose.”Her perspective has also been featured in previous media coverage, reflecting increasing interest in how founders are contributing to changing expectations within established product categories.As conversations continue, parents are increasingly seeking products that align with both performance expectations and overall skin comfort.About ArsahdArsahd is a premium diaper company founded by mom of five Kerry Meikle. After experiencing persistent diaper rash and leak issues with her own children, Meikle set out to create a diaper designed to prioritize skin comfort, absorption performance, and transparency in the materials that come into contact with a baby’s skin.

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