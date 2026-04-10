Pan African Gaming Taxation and Revenue Summit 2026 to Convene Industry Leaders and Drive Social Impact Initiative

GABORONE, BOTSWANA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventus International, in partnership with the Gambling Authority of Botswana, is proud to announce the Pan African Gaming Taxation and Revenue (PAGTR) Summit 2026 , a premier gathering of policymakers, regulators, tax authorities, and industry leaders dedicated to shaping the future of gaming across Africa.The summit will take place from 17 to 18 September 2026 at The Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort, bringing together key stakeholders to engage in high-level dialogue, share insights, and advance sustainable and effective taxation frameworks for the gaming sector.Under its forward-looking agenda, the PAGTR Summit 2026 aims to foster collaboration between governments and the private sector to ensure that gaming taxation systems across Africa are transparent, stable, competitive, and growth-oriented.Driving Impact Beyond PolicyIn addition to its strategic focus, the PAGTR Summit 2026 will champion meaningful social impact through the launch of a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Donation Programme aimed at supporting primary school students in underserved communities, including learners from Batlokwa National Primary School.The initiative seeks to collect and distribute 1000 pairs of primary school shoes, addressing a critical yet often overlooked barrier to education. Proper school footwear plays a vital role in improving attendance, enhancing confidence, and enabling children to fully participate in their learning journey.Eventus International has committed 100 pairs of shoes towards this initiative and is calling on partners, sponsors, and delegates to contribute towards achieving the full target.“At the Botswana Gambling Authority, Corporate Social Investment is not an afterthought; it is a clear directive. We are deliberate in aligning every initiative with national priorities, ensuring that responsible gambling, community empowerment, and youth development are embedded within the core of our regulatory mandate. Through this structured approach, we are not only regulating the industry, but we are also actively safeguarding societal wellbeing and shaping a more sustainable future for Botswana.” Moruntshi Kemorwale, Acting CEO, Gambling Authority of BotswanaDonation Progress100 / 1000 pairs collected — 10% completeA Message from Leadership“For many children, school isn’t far, but the journey is hard without something as basic as shoes. Today, you can change that.”Yudi Soetjiptadi, Founder and CEO, Eventus International“Children are the future. Make your donation or pledge now and help ensure every child can walk to school with assurance and comfort.”Lou-Mari Burnett, COO, Eventus International“In the iGaming industry, responsible gaming and sustainable growth must translate into real impact beyond the sector. Initiatives such as this demonstrate how the industry can convert economic contribution into tangible social value, supporting Africa’s next generation.”Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe, CEO, African iGaming AllianceCall to Action for Partners and SponsorsOrganisations participating in the CSI programme will not only make a tangible difference in the lives of children but will also align their brands with a high-impact, continent-wide initiative that reflects responsible and sustainable industry leadership.Sponsors and contributors will benefit from enhanced visibility, recognition during the summit, and direct engagement with senior decision-makers from across Africa’s gaming ecosystem.Call for SpeakersThe PAGTR Summit 2026 is now accepting applications for keynote speakers, panellists, moderators, and technical experts. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to high-level discussions on regulation, emerging technologies, investment strategies, and the future of gaming markets in Africa.Sponsorship and Exhibition OpportunitiesA limited number of sponsorship and exhibition packages are available, offering brands direct access to a highly targeted audience of industry leaders and policymakers. Sponsors will benefit from premium brand exposure, speaking opportunities, curated networking experiences, and a platform to showcase innovative solutions.Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/pan-african-gaming-taxation-and-revenue-summit-2026 Enquiries: Speaking, Sponsorship, and Participation

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