Brendan Hawxwell Sets the Record Straight on the Closure of Cre8tive Construction Group

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director Brendan Hawxwell provides the following statement to clarify the circumstances surrounding the 2023 closure of Cre8tive Construction Group Pty Ltd, which traded as Brisbane Fencing and Decking and Queensland Fencing and Decking, and matters arising from related court proceedings(Case No. I-2023-02421).During its operational period, the company operated under a business model engaging a network of more than 40 subcontractors. Under this structure, all physical site execution was carried out by independent contracting entities, while the director’s responsibilities were limited to contract acquisition, client administration, and high-level scheduling.Public broadcasts at the time depicted the director engaging in the physical removal of fencing and vacating sites. Company records and subcontractor agreements from the relevant period reflect that all onsite labour was executed exclusively by the contracted entities, not the director.Public reporting also referenced a contractual matter involving a client’s family circumstances. Court filings confirm that the formal contractual signatory was the client’s daughter, and that the daughter then formally initiated the cancellation of that contract.Prior to the commencement of any formal evidentiary processes and before court proceedings had begun, public statements were made by then Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath characterising the company’s conduct. Subsequent examination of the company’s financial records prior to and during proceedings, including banking activity and project ledgers, documented that during the same period the business was actively processing customer refunds and authorising payments for project completion works.A post-closure review identified that the administrative infrastructure lacked the capacity to manage 40 concurrent subcontractor schedules. This resulted in unsynchronised project timelines, inadequate quality assurance oversight, and cash flow bottlenecks that ultimately prevented the fulfilment of contractual deliverables. Mr Hawxwell acknowledges that the responsibility to implement adequate systems to support this scale rested with the director.Following the cessation of trading in 2023, a full reconciliation of client accounts was undertaken. This process quantified all outstanding client liabilities, which were subsequently transitioned into formalised, structured repayment schedules facilitated through a relevant state government body. Administrative records indicate these scheduled payments have been maintained continuously since their establishment.The past three years have been a period of operational restructuring. Having addressed the historical closure and its financial aftermath through legal channels, Mr. Hawxwell is now focused on applying risk management and corporate governance standards to any future business ventures. This includes the implementation of robust financial controls and milestone-based project tracking.

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