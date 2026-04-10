Chin Pitak Norathepkitti Appointed Senior Vice President of Hospitality at Jaymart Group Holdings

Award-Winning Hospitality Leader to Spearhead Strategic Growth Across Diverse Portfolio Including Hotels, F&B, and Community Retail

Jaymart Group Holdings (SET:JMART)

My vision is to create a unified operational framework that delivers exceptional guest experiences, drives consistent GOP growth, and maximizes long-term asset value across hotels, F&B, and retail.” — Chin Pitak Norathepkitti, Senior Vice President of Hospitality

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaymart Group Holdings Public Company Limited, a leading diversified Thai conglomerate listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, today announced the appointment of Chin Pitak Norathepkitti as Senior Vice President of Hospitality, effective September 1, 2025. In this newly created executive role, Chin will provide strategic direction and operational oversight for the group's expanding hospitality portfolio, which includes luxury hotels, F&B operations, and eight community malls under JAS Assets Public Company Limited.The appointment reinforces Jaymart Group's commitment to elevating its hospitality and retail assets through world-class operational excellence and strategic asset management. Chin brings nearly 20 years of proven luxury hospitality leadership across Southeast Asia, most recently serving as General Manager of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, where he was recognized as #4 Best General Manager in Thailand by Travel + Leisure Asia's Luxury Awards 2025—the only Minor Hotels general manager to reach the prestigious industry finals.Strategic Portfolio OversightIn his new capacity, Chin will oversee operational performance and strategic development across Jaymart Group's diverse hospitality assets, including:SENS Hotel Bangkok – Contemporary lifestyle hotel in the Ramintra area of BangkokJ Valley Resort, Chiang Mai – Nature-immersive destination in Mae Rim featuring waterfall views and mountain lifestyle experiencesAnantara Chiang Mai Resort (asset management) – Flagship luxury resort in Northern ThailandJRG F&B Group – Strategic dining partnerships with multiple franchise partnersThe JAS Community Mall Network – Eight properties totaling 150,000+ sqm of retail and community space across Bangkok and surrounding areasGlobal Expertise, Local ImpactChin's international experience spans luxury hotel operations across Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, with deep expertise in representing properties under prestigious global consortia programs including Virtuoso, American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, Signature Travel Network, and Traveller Made. This commercial sophistication, combined with operational rigor, positions him to elevate Jaymart Group's hospitality assets to compete at the highest international standards.Beyond operations, Chin is committed to developing Thailand's next generation of hospitality leaders. He serves as Part-Time Lecturer at Dusit Thani College, where he created the acclaimed "Owner's Playbook" executive training program focusing on GOP analysis and asset management, and previously taught Tourism Management at Assumption University's MBA program.About Jaymart Group Holdings Public Company LimitedFounded in 1988 by Mr. Adisak Sukumvitaya and Ms. Yuvadee Pong-Acha, Jaymart Group Holdings Public Company Limited (SET: JMART) is a diversified Thai conglomerate with strategic investments across multiple high-growth sectors. The group's business philosophy centers on "The Power of Synergy" – leveraging complementary capabilities across its ecosystem to create sustainable competitive advantages and maximize stakeholder value. With headquarters at Jaymart Building on Ramkhamhaeng Road, Bangkok, the company employs thousands across Thailand and continues to expand its presence in high-potential sectors aligned with Thailand's economic development.

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