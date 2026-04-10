Chin Pitak Norathepkitti Appointed Senior Vice President of Hospitality at Jaymart Group Holdings
Award-Winning Hospitality Leader to Spearhead Strategic Growth Across Diverse Portfolio Including Hotels, F&B, and Community Retail
Jaymart Group Holdings (SET:JMART)
The appointment reinforces Jaymart Group's commitment to elevating its hospitality and retail assets through world-class operational excellence and strategic asset management. Chin brings nearly 20 years of proven luxury hospitality leadership across Southeast Asia, most recently serving as General Manager of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, where he was recognized as #4 Best General Manager in Thailand by Travel + Leisure Asia's Luxury Awards 2025—the only Minor Hotels general manager to reach the prestigious industry finals.
Strategic Portfolio Oversight
In his new capacity, Chin will oversee operational performance and strategic development across Jaymart Group's diverse hospitality assets, including:
SENS Hotel Bangkok – Contemporary lifestyle hotel in the Ramintra area of Bangkok
J Valley Resort, Chiang Mai – Nature-immersive destination in Mae Rim featuring waterfall views and mountain lifestyle experiences
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (asset management) – Flagship luxury resort in Northern Thailand
JRG F&B Group – Strategic dining partnerships with multiple franchise partners
The JAS Community Mall Network – Eight properties totaling 150,000+ sqm of retail and community space across Bangkok and surrounding areas
Global Expertise, Local Impact
Chin's international experience spans luxury hotel operations across Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, with deep expertise in representing properties under prestigious global consortia programs including Virtuoso, American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, Signature Travel Network, and Traveller Made. This commercial sophistication, combined with operational rigor, positions him to elevate Jaymart Group's hospitality assets to compete at the highest international standards.
Beyond operations, Chin is committed to developing Thailand's next generation of hospitality leaders. He serves as Part-Time Lecturer at Dusit Thani College, where he created the acclaimed "Owner's Playbook" executive training program focusing on GOP analysis and asset management, and previously taught Tourism Management at Assumption University's MBA program.
About Jaymart Group Holdings Public Company Limited
Founded in 1988 by Mr. Adisak Sukumvitaya and Ms. Yuvadee Pong-Acha, Jaymart Group Holdings Public Company Limited (SET: JMART) is a diversified Thai conglomerate with strategic investments across multiple high-growth sectors. The group's business philosophy centers on "The Power of Synergy" – leveraging complementary capabilities across its ecosystem to create sustainable competitive advantages and maximize stakeholder value. With headquarters at Jaymart Building on Ramkhamhaeng Road, Bangkok, the company employs thousands across Thailand and continues to expand its presence in high-potential sectors aligned with Thailand's economic development.
Corporate Communications
Jaymart Group Holdings
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