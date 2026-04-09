Parks and Recreation Authority Awards More Than $4 Million in State Grants to Local Parks for Helene Recovery Projects

NORTH CAROLINA, April 9 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced the awarding of more than $4 million in grants that will fund 11 local parks and recreation projects in western North Carolina through the Helene Recovery Fund for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). PARTF is administered by North Carolina State Parks, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR).

“Western North Carolina is beautiful, and visiting its parks is a great way to get out and enjoy all it has to offer," said Governor Josh Stein. “Outdoor recreation also fosters the community fellowship and resilience exemplified by western North Carolinians during and after Hurricane Helene. I appreciate the North Carolina legislature for appropriating this much-needed funding."

The funding was allocated through the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part II (SL 2025-26), which Governor Stein signed into law in June 2025 at the reopening celebration at Chimney Rock State Park. The $12.25 million allocation was divided so that state parks and DuPont State Recreational Forest received 65% and local governments received 35%. Unlike in the annual PARTF funding cycle, local government applicants did not have a cap on the grant amount they could request, but they still had to match the PARTF award dollar for dollar with other funding sources.

"The Helene Recovery Fund for PARTF allows western North Carolina to build back better and stronger," said DNCR Secretary Pamela Cashwell. "We are thrilled for the grant recipients working to restore and improve access to nature and outdoor recreation."

The Helene Recovery Fund was allocated to PARTF under the law, with awards selection assigned to the Parks and Recreation Authority, a nine-member board appointed by the Governor, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House. The Authority selected the local grant recipients at a March 27 meeting at Lake James State Park.

“PARTF has been an invaluable resource for building local parks for communities across the state, and we are proud for its legacy to include contributions to the state's Helene recovery," said State Parks Director Brian Strong. "We are grateful to legislators and Governor Stein for their support for parks, and we appreciate the Parks and Recreation Authority for its important role in allocating the funding."

The grants were distributed as follows:

The City of Asheville in Buncombe County received $345,000 for Azalea Park.

Ashe County received $300,000 for Family Central Park in Jefferson.

Avery County received $987,500 for Hodge Turbyfill Fields in Newland.

The Town of Banner Elk in Avery County received $204,201 for Tate-Evans Park.

The Town of Beech Mountain in Watauga County received $353,250 for Shane Park.

Buncombe County received $284,368 for boat launch replacements on the French Broad River.

The Town of Canton in Haywood County received $403,804 for Sorrells Street Park.

The City of Hendersonville in Henderson County received $361,762 for Sullivan Park.

The Town of Montreat in Buncombe County received $307,274 for Flat Creek.

The Town of Seven Devils in Watauga County received $117,716 for repairs on the Otter Falls Trail.

Watauga County received $494,000 for Cove Creek Park in Sugar Grove.

About North Carolina State Parks

The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation exists to inspire all through conservation, education, and recreation, with a vision to connect generations with nature through exceptional outdoor experiences. The state parks system features 35 state parks, 25 state natural areas, four state recreation areas, seven state lakes, four federally designated Wild and Scenic Rivers, and 15 state trails – spanning more than 264,000 acres of iconic landscapes and welcoming 18 million visitors annually.

In addition to overseeing the state parks system, the division administers federal and state parks and trails grants, including the state-funded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the Complete the Trails Program, and the Great Trails State Program, as well as the federally funded Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The division is part of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.