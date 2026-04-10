2026 MUSE Creative Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 MUSE Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 MUSE Creative Awards S2 Calling for Entries 2026 MUSE Design Awards S2 Calling for Entries

2026 MUSE Creative Awards & MUSE Design Awards Season 1 Winners Announced — Honoring Excellence in Creativity and Design

From architectural spaces to immersive digital experiences, the MUSE Awards celebrate work that sets new standards for global design excellence and creative innovation.”” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards continue to serve as a global benchmark for international design awards and creative excellence, celebrating professionals whose work advances the future of design and creativity.

With over 13,000 entries received from around the world, the competition highlights remarkable projects across disciplines including architecture, interior design, product design, advertising, digital media, branding, and experiential design. The Season 1 winners demonstrate how creativity and design continue to redefine how people experience spaces, technology, and storytelling in today’s evolving global landscape.

Season 1 Design of the Year Honors

At the highest level, the Design and Designer of the Year titles mark projects that stand out for how decisively they are conceived and executed.

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Kai Tak Sports Park by Populous, Australia

2. Interior Design of the Year

• Aura Park by JFR Studio, China

3. Fashion Design of the Year

• MARVIN Smart Watch Powered By HUAWEI Smart Movement by Marvin Watch, Switzerland

4. Transportation Design of the Year

• Nissan NX8 by Dongfeng Nissan Auto Sales Co., Ltd., China

5. Product Design of the Year

• Entry BE MY EYES by Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., China

6. Packaging Design of the Year

• 清香白酒包装设计、容器设计by IDE品牌, China

7. Lighting Design of the Year

• Shanghai Velodrome by Tongji Architectural Design Group Co., Ltd, China

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• Landscape design of InterContinental Shanghai Dishui Lake by Shanghai Architectural Design Research Institute Co., Ltd., China

These honors highlight designers who continue to advance design innovation and global design excellence across industries.

Global Participation & International Brands

The 2026 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards Season 1 welcomed submissions from designers, creative agencies, brands, and studios worldwide. Entries reflected the growing influence of creative strategy, design thinking, and visual storytelling in shaping modern culture, technology, and the built environment.

This season also saw participation from renowned international recognized organizations, brands, design studios, and creative agencies, including Geely Auto mobile Holding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Aedas, Anta (China) Co., Ltd, Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Fila Sports Co., Ltd., NBCUniversal, Saudi Banks, Amazon News, Sony Group Corporation, and Unilever / Breaktime Media / WPP Unite. Winning projects were also developed for influential global brands such as Dar Global, City of Helsingborg, FERRERO TRADING (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., Google, The LEGO Group, Vimeo, AUDI AG, and W Hotels. The breadth of participation reflects the dynamic intersection of design intelligence, creative strategy, cultural awareness, and technological integration shaping today’s industries.

International Jury Panel

The competition was evaluated by a distinguished jury of 94 accomplished professionals from 22 countries, representing diverse disciplines across the creative and design industries. Through a structured blind judging process, entries were assessed based solely on their merits, ensuring fairness, integrity, and professional excellence.

Among the distinguished jurors were:

• Arin Bhowmick, Chief Design Officer and Board Advisor at SAP

• Aleksandr Volodkovich, UX/UI and Product Designer at T-Bank

• Johana Mendoza Rodriguez, Architectural Designer at Olson Kundig

• Xiyao Wang, Associate Principal at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC

• Felipe Paganoti, Senior Art Director at AlmapBBDO

• Tao Chen and Jade Lee, Founder and Co-Founder of DesignRe-explore

• Anna Mader, SVP and Head of Creative at XD Agency

Alongside other respected leaders advancing global standards of design excellence and creative innovation.

Celebrating Global Creative and Design Excellence

“The achievements of this season’s winners demonstrate how creativity and design continue to influence the way we experience the world,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

“From architectural spaces to immersive digital experiences, the MUSE Awards celebrate work that sets new standards for global design excellence and creative innovation.”

Winning a MUSE Award represents prestigious international recognition for creative and design excellence across industries.

To view the complete list of 2026 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards winners, please visit: https://museaward.com/winners.php or https://design.museaward.com/winner.php.

About MUSE Creative and Design Awards

The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are prestigious international design competitions celebrating excellence in creativity and design across diverse industries. The awards honor innovative projects that push boundaries, inspire audiences, and redefine global standards of design innovation and creative excellence. Each year, the MUSE Awards unite the global creative community of designers, architects, brands, and agencies whose work shapes the future of creativity and design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

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