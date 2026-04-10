Exzavier Whitley in the Guess outfit

Exzavier Whitley Announces Genre-Expanding R&B Album “No Boundaries"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exzavier Whitley Announces Genre-Expanding R&B Album “No Boundaries” Under OneThrone Productions LLCRecording artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur Exzavier Whitley returns with a bold creative expansion in the form of his upcoming R&B album, No Boundaries, a project designed to merge modern emotional R&B with experimental collaboration, multimedia storytelling, and independent label development through OneThrone Productions LLC.Known for his cross-genre catalog spanning folk, hip-hop fusion, and contemporary songwriting, Whitley continues to evolve his sound beyond earlier releases such as Night & Day and My Love For You �, positioning No Boundaries as a defining shift into a more cinematic and collaborative R&B direction.Lead Single: “A New Day” — A Reset in Sound and ThemeThe album’s centerpiece single, “A New Day,” introduces a thematic focus on renewal, emotional reset, and personal transformation. The track blends atmospheric R&B production with introspective lyricism, reflecting Whitley’s continued evolution as a storyteller rooted in lived experience and sonic experimentation.The single serves as both a sonic reintroduction and a conceptual gateway into the broader “No Boundaries” universe.Multi-Project Creative Slate (OneThrone Productions LLC)Alongside the album, Whitley is launching a coordinated wave of releases and affiliated creative works under OneThrone Productions LLC, expanding the brand into music, publishing, fashion, and wellness technology.1. SKELLYWORLD (with artist Skellyruno)A modern trap collaborative universe merging digital-era production aesthetics with experimental rap structures. The project emphasizes glitch textures, underground trap cadence, and collaborative world-building between artists.2. Tha Project VOL. 1 (with producer Zay Gunna – Denver, CO)A producer-driven street R&B and trap fusion project rooted in Denver’s independent music ecosystem. The project focuses on stripped-down beats, melodic hooks, and raw vocal delivery.3. #Eternal (featuring Shannon Whitley)A deeply personal family collaboration featuring Exzavier Whitley’s sister, Shannon Whitley. The album centers on legacy, emotional endurance, and generational storytelling.4. #Love (featuring AB – Littleton, Colorado)A melodic R&B collaboration highlighting regional Colorado talent AB, blending soulful vocals with modern alternative R&B production.Literary Expansion: “The Shadows Within Part 2”Whitley continues his narrative publishing series with The Shadows Within Part 2, a psychological and introspective continuation of his earlier written work. The book explores identity fragmentation, emotional recovery, and internal conflict, extending his artistic reach beyond music into literary storytelling.Technology Launch: SERENITY Meditation AppUnder OneThrone Productions LLC, Whitley is also launching SERENITY, a meditation and mental wellness app designed to integrate:Guided meditation audioAmbient R&B soundscapesEmotional regulation toolsArtist-produced healing soundtracksThe app represents Whitley’s expansion into wellness technology and audio therapy, bridging music and mental health.Fashion Expansion: OneThrone Productions LLC Clothing LineThe newly announced OneThrone Productions apparel line introduces a minimalist streetwear aesthetic rooted in the brand’s core identity:Monochrome and earth-tone collections“No Boundaries” signature dropsLimited-edition lyric-based hoodies and teesSymbolic crown and throne iconography representing independence and self-governanceThe clothing line is designed as a visual extension of the music catalog, reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of creative sovereignty.Music Catalog & Official PlatformsExzavier Whitley’s existing music catalog includes releases such as:Night & DayMy Love For YouSummer Time (feat. CD3)Bring Dat (feat. BKig Niv’Ski)Amazon MusicStreaming platforms featuring his catalog include SoundCloud, Amazon Music, and other major DSPs.SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/exzavierwhitley⁠ SoundCloudAmazon Music Artist Page: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B00K445Px5M/exzavier-whitley⁠ OneThrone Productions LLC Vision:OneThrone Productions LLC functions as a multi-division creative company spanning:Music productionPublishing and literatureFashion and apparelDigital wellness technologyIndependent artist developmentThe brand philosophy centers on ownership, artistic independence, and cross-medium storytelling.Closing StatementWith No Boundaries, Exzavier Whitley is positioning himself not only as a recording artist but as a multi-industry creative architect. The integration of music, literature, wellness, and fashion signals a deliberate expansion of the OneThrone Productions ecosystem into a full-scale independent cultural brand.

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