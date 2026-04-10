Macxvideo AI V3.14 Introduces New Face Restoration Models and Enhances Stability on Entry-level GPUs

Macxvideo AI V3.14 Face Restoration

Digiarty Software has released Macxvideo AI V3.14, adding new AI face restoration models and improving detection accuracy and GPU stability.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software unveils Macxvideo AI V3.14, featuring a new suite of AI-powered face restoration models alongside targeted performance improvements. The update adds a new Face Restoration section within Image AI with three models—newly introduced Rebuild, Fidelity, and GFPGAN, aimed at delivering more natural facial detail and consistent results across a range of image conditions. The release also refines face detection for better accuracy with larger subjects and brings stability improvements on less powerful GPUs for a smoother overall experience.

New Face Restoration Models for Different Image Conditions

Macxvideo AI V3.14 places a clear emphasis on improving face restoration reliability, an area where users often struggle with inconsistent results across different types of footage and photos. To address this, the update restructures the Face Restoration module within Image AI and includes three purpose-built models, each tuned for a specific scenario rather than relying on a single generalized approach.

Rebuild

The new added Rebuild model is positioned as the default option for most use cases. It focuses on reconstructing faces in a natural way, recovering missing detail while avoiding common artifacts such as unnatural textures or incorrect facial features. It performs well on slightly degraded images where key details are still recognizable and remains stable even on entry-level GPUs, especially for Intel-based Macs with integrated graphics and early Apple Silicon models.

Fidelity

Fidelity, included in this update, caters to images with well-defined facial contours and prominent facial details and preserving the original appearance is a top priority. The model provides a faithful reconstruction that avoids artificial artifacts. By combining precision with visual realism, Fidelity addresses a frequent user challenge: improving clarity and detail without compromising the true look of the subject.

GFPGAN

GFPGAN handles low-resolution or slightly degraded faces. It applies facial structure priors to reconstruct realistic facial details, reduce blur and noise, and subtly enhance overall appearance without strictly adhering to the original. Its lightweight design ensures fast processing, delivering visually improved results on old photos, compressed selfies, or mildly damaged images with a natural, lifelike look.

By offering multiple models instead of a single one-size-fits-all approach, the V3.14 update addresses a frequent user concern: inconsistent face restoration results across different types of media.

Improved Face Detection for Complex Scenarios

Macxvideo AI V3.14 also refines its face detection algorithms, particularly in handling oversized or unevenly scaled facial regions. Such cases can easily lead to missed detections or uneven enhancement. The updated detection system in V3.14 seeks to improve recognition accuracy and ensures that faces are processed more consistently across frames and image sets.

Better Stability on Low-End GPUs

The V3.14 update presents targeted performance enhancements as well. The Super Resolution module now operates more reliably on entry-tier GPUs, significantly lowering the risk of black screens on older iMacs, Mac minis, and MacBook Airs with integrated graphics. Users with modest hardware or older systems should notice a smoother experience. Video upscaling and image enhancement tasks are completed with fewer interruptions, allowing longer sessions without unexpected failures.

Comprehensive Image and Video Enhancements in V3.14

Macxvideo AI V3.14 strengthens its all-in-one media capabilities with a combination of advanced image and video enhancement tools. On the image side, Macxvideo AI enhances photos, AI-generated art, and older or damaged images with intelligent upscaling, natural detail restoration, and lifelike colorization. These features bring clarity, depth, and vibrancy to a wide range of visual content, making low-quality or monochrome images more immersive and realistic.

AI Super Resolution significantly improves video quality by upscaling videos to 4K with fine details while reducing noise and blur for sharper, more immersive visuals. Enhanced stabilization minimizes shakes and jitters, and motion correction guarantees smooth playback in slow-motion or high-frame-rate sequences.

All-in-One Tools for Efficient Media Production

Beyond core video and image enhancement features, Macxvideo AI has a full suite of media tools within a single interface, including format conversion, compression, basic editing, and 4K screen recording. By centralizing these capabilities, the software streamlines the entire content workflow. This consolidated workflow benefits creators, educators, and casual users managing large media collections, with efficient organization and consistently high-quality results.

Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.14 is available now for download on the official website https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/?ttref=2604-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr. Despite the major upgrade, pricing remains unchanged: $34.95/year, or $54.95 for the lifetime plan which includes lifetime free updates and access to the latest AI features. It’s fully compatible with macOS 10.15 through macOS Tahoe. Purchase options are available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm?ttref=2604-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr.

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video enhancing, conversion, media management, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.



About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

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