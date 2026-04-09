Lāhainā District Court to Close This Afternoon

WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi – Lāhainā District Court, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, will close at 1 p.m. today due to an afternoon staffing shortage.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until tomorrow, April 10.

No hearings or trials are scheduled for Lāhainā District Court this afternoon; therefore, none will need to be rescheduled.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.