Lāhainā District Court to Close This Afternoon
WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi – Lāhainā District Court, located at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway, will close at 1 p.m. today due to an afternoon staffing shortage.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until tomorrow, April 10.
No hearings or trials are scheduled for Lāhainā District Court this afternoon; therefore, none will need to be rescheduled.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
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