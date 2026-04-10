DOH REPORTS ANOTHER TRAVEL-RELATED DENGUE VIRUS CASE ON KAUAʻI

Posted on Apr 9, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has identified a new travel-related dengue virus case on Kaua‘i, bringing the total number of dengue cases in the state to five in 2026. The affected individual recently returned from international travel to an area with dengue transmission. No connection to any prior cases in Hawai‘i has been identified. DOH teams have been deployed to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures in the affected area, as well as provide outreach materials.

Due to the specifics of this case, the risk of transmission is expected to be low. However, with recent and anticipated storms, this case serves as a reminder for the public to reduce standing water as much as possible to prevent increases in mosquito populations and reduce the risk of local transmission of vector-borne diseases.

More information on mosquito control is available online. Visit the DOH Kona Low storm webpage for additional safety tips on cleanup and recovery.

Dengue virus is transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito and then to another person. While Hawai‘i is home to mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic in the state and current cases are limited to travelers.

Dengue is a year-round risk in tropical and subtropical areas of Central and South America (including Brazil and Mexico), Asia (including the Philippines), the Middle East, Africa and several Pacific Islands, including American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. Many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, are also affected.

Some countries are reporting higher-than-usual numbers of dengue cases, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Vietnam, Colombia, Cuba, the Maldives, Mali, Mauritania and Sudan. Travelers should review up-to-date, country-specific travel information for guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures at least four to six weeks before departure.

Anyone planning to travel to or who has recently visited an area with dengue risk may be vulnerable to infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises travelers to take standard precautions when visiting such areas. These include using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors, and sleeping in air-conditioned rooms, rooms with window screens, or under insecticide-treated bed nets.

Travelers returning from dengue-endemic areas should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks of return, they should seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of dengue can range from mild to severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days. While severe illness can occur, most people recover within a week. Individuals who have recently traveled and are experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Healthcare providers and individuals who suspect dengue infection are advised to call the Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.

In areas with suspected or confirmed dengue cases, DOH personnel from the Vector Control Branch conduct inspections and mosquito-reduction activities. Reducing mosquito populations lowers the risk of dengue transmission. In areas without reported cases, eliminating mosquito breeding sites around the home is an effective preventive measure.

Mosquitoes need only small amounts of standing water to breed. Common breeding sites include buckets, water-catching plants (such as bromeliads), small containers, planters, rain barrels and even cups left outdoors. Prevent standing water from collecting around homes and workplaces by regularly emptying containers and removing sources where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

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