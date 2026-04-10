ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Feeding Georgia, and the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia today announced the kickoff of the 15th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy – a statewide two-week fundraising competition to benefit Georgia’s regional food banks. Since its inception, the Legal Food Frenzy has generated millions of dollars and provided 29 million meals to children, seniors, and families facing hunger across all 159 counties.

This year’s drive will take place from April 20 – May 1, 2026, and is open to all members of Georgia’s legal community, including law firms, legal organizations, corporate counsel, clerks, and judges. Every dollar raised during the Legal Food Frenzy benefits the regional food bank serving each participant’s local community, with every $1 helping to provide up to four meals for Georgians in need.

Participants can register now at www.galegalfoodfrenzy.org, with registration remaining open throughout the competition.

“Each year, Georgia’s legal community continues to raise the bar in the fight against hunger,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “I’m proud to once again join our partners at Feeding Georgia and the Young Lawyers Division to launch this important effort. By donating the equivalent of just one billable hour, every lawyer in Georgia can make a meaningful impact for families across our state.”

Approximately one in five children in Georgia face food insecurity – severely impacting their health and academic performance. As of 2025, over 67 percent of Georgia’s public school students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Donations to the Legal Food Frenzy help our food banks re-stock and prepare for the summer surge – an increase in demand that’s typically experienced once the school year ends.

This kickoff follows a historic year for the Law School Legal Food Frenzy, where Georgia law students raised more than $49,000 in just two weeks – representing a 63 percent increase over the previous year.

“Hunger remains a critical issue across our state, especially as we approach the summer months when many children lose access to school meals,” said Julie Kuykendall, Feeding Georgia Executive Director. “The Legal Food Frenzy plays a vital role in helping food banks prepare for increased demand while bringing together the legal community for a shared purpose.”

“The Legal Food Frenzy is a phenomenal opportunity for legal professionals across Georgia to use their platforms to make Georgia a better place,” said YLD Co-Chair John Wareham. “We are honored to have the privilege to help lead this effort and make this year’s Food Frenzy our best one yet!”

Together, Georgia’s legal community has proven year after year that when we come together, we can do extraordinary things. Join us. Give back, and help end hunger in Georgia.