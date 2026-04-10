Governor Kotek Signs Bills Bolstering Protections for Immigrant and Refugee Communities

Portland, OR – During a ceremonial bill signing event in East Portland today, Governor Tina Kotek signed eight bills to enact new safeguards for immigrant communities, protect civil liberties, and uphold Oregon values of transparency, accountability, and justice.

The legislation comes as the federal administration continues escalated deportation enforcement, disregard for the rule of law, and other federal overreach. Governor Tina Kotek has taken action in support of immigrant and refugee communities since before President Trump took office.

“Our immigrant and refugee communities are Oregon communities, and I will always protect the safety and prosperity of every Oregonian,” Governor Kotek said. “No one should be afraid to go to work, take their child to school, or ask for help because of who they are or where they come from. These bills will help us push back on unlawful federal overreach.”

The signing ceremony included the following bills:

House Bill 4079 : Directs school district boards and governing bodies of institutions of higher education to adopt policies that address how the school district or the institution of higher education will respond when a federal immigration authority enters school property or a campus.

: Directs school district boards and governing bodies of institutions of higher education to adopt policies that address how the school district or the institution of higher education will respond when a federal immigration authority enters school property or a campus. House Bill 4111: Bars the use of a party’s or witness’s immigration status as evidence in civil cases. The bill also protects workers from employer retaliation over lawful work authorization updates and expands Oregon’s anti-profiling laws to include immigration status.

Bars the use of a party’s or witness’s immigration status as evidence in civil cases. The bill also protects workers from employer retaliation over lawful work authorization updates and expands Oregon’s anti-profiling laws to include immigration status. House Bill 4114: Creates a civil cause of action against individuals who enter certain property without a warrant or legal exception.

Creates a civil cause of action against individuals who enter certain property without a warrant or legal exception. House Bill 4138: Increases transparency in law enforcement activities by requiring officers to clearly identify themselves and limiting the use of masks except in specific circumstances.

Increases transparency in law enforcement activities by requiring officers to clearly identify themselves and limiting the use of masks except in specific circumstances. Senate Bill 1538 : Guarantees that all students in Oregon have equal access to public education. The bill ensures school districts admit all eligible students and program participants.

: Guarantees that all students in Oregon have equal access to public education. The bill ensures school districts admit all eligible students and program participants. Senate Bill 1570 : Requires hospitals to have policies and procedures in place that address how the hospital will respond if a law enforcement authority arrives at the hospital and to designate which areas of the hospital are not open to the public.

: Requires hospitals to have policies and procedures in place that address how the hospital will respond if a law enforcement authority arrives at the hospital and to designate which areas of the hospital are not open to the public. Senate Bill 1587 : Prohibits public agencies from sharing personally identifiable information with data brokers unless the broker guarantees it will not be used to enforce federal immigration laws.

: Prohibits public agencies from sharing personally identifiable information with data brokers unless the broker guarantees it will not be used to enforce federal immigration laws. Senate Bill 1594: Directs the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement to create statewide model policies related to citizenship or immigration status in response to federal actions.

The signing ceremony took place at The Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO) in East Portland, with advocates, legislators, and community members in attendance. IRCO has worked for more than five decades to welcome, serve and empower refugees, immigrants, and people across cultures and generations to reach their full potential.

Representatives Willy Chotzen (D-SE Portland) and Lesley Muñoz (D-Woodburn) spoke at the event, along with Jessica Maravilla, the policy director of ACLU Oregon; Ira Cuello-Martinez, the policy director at PCUN; Suzanne West, the superintendent of Forest Grove School District, and Brian Hughes, Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Portland.

“This moment didn’t start today,” Jessica Maravilla, policy director at ACLU Oregon, said. “It started months ago, at the beginning of escalating federal overreach, when the Trump administration attempted to deploy federalized National Guard troops into our cities, when ICE surged across the country, including Oregon, with masked agents creating fear and harm, and when broader attacks took away access to food and health care.”

“This package reflects what is possible when we center impacted communities, when we move in partnership, and when we act with urgency and clarity,” Maravilla continued.

“This package did not come out of nowhere,” Ira Cuello-Martinez, policy director at PCUN, said. “It is the result of years of organizing, of people speaking up, of families refusing to stay silent when their rights were violated. It reflects something simple but powerful: Oregon chose to act. At a time when immigrant communities have faced fear, uncertainty, and targeted enforcement, this state stepped forward and said we will do things differently.”

“Right now, many people in our immigrant communities are living under the weight of fear,” Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Portland Brian Hughes said. “Fear of enforcement. Fear of separation from family. Fear that the systems meant to protect them may be turned against them. That fear is itself a public safety problem. It keeps crime unreported. It keeps victims from seeking help. When we stand together at a moment like this — law enforcement alongside the Governor, alongside legislators, alongside community advocates — we are making a visible, concrete statement: you are not alone, and we will not look away.”

“This package is a declaration that immigrant and refugee communities matter,” Rep. Muñoz said. “They belong here. They are part of the heart of Oregon. They are workers, caregivers, entrepreneurs, parents, students, organizers, and neighbors. They help make this country run."

“These laws send a powerful message,” Forest Grove School District Superintendent Dr. West said. “They declare that Oregon values its children - all of them. They acknowledge that our immigrant families are not others; they are us. They are our neighbors, our colleagues, and our future.”

“Legislators around the country have told me - Oregon is now seen as a national leader both for the substance and scale of our immigrant justice package,” Rep. Chotzen said. “We know our work is far from done. On Oregon’s hike toward justice, today is a viewpoint. Let’s admire how far we've come and celebrate the collaboration and hard work that has gotten us here… and then let’s keep going.”

Video of the signing ceremony will be uploaded to Governor Kotek’s YouTube page. A photo can be downloaded here.

Since November 2024, Governor Kotek has taken actions to uphold and protect Oregon’s values and sanctuary laws. In collaboration with statewide elected officials, the administration has addressed emerging issues with swift action. Earlier this year, she convened a roundtable to engage directly with Oregonians so that the state’s response corresponds with community priorities. Shortly after the roundtable, she issued an Executive Order (EO) 26-04 which established the Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Coordination. The Council’s work is ongoing to ensure that state agencies are aligned, responsive, and consistent in supporting immigrant and refugee communities amid escalating and abusive federal immigration enforcement tactics that are destabilizing Oregon communities and spreading fear among families across the state.

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