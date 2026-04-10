Oregon Prescription Drug Affordability Board to host community forums to hear how prescription drug prices affect Oregonians

The Oregon Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) is hosting a series of community forums in April and May to hear from people about the high cost of prescription drugs and the effect it has on their lives and budgets.

The in-person forums will be held May 5 at the Salem Library, May 6 at the Redmond Library, May 12 at the Asian Health & Service Center in Portland, and May 18 at the Beaverton Library. Online forums are scheduled for April 28, May 11, May 13, and the online board meeting, May 20.

“We invite all Oregonians to join us at these forums and share your stories about the cost of your medications and how those costs impact your lives,” said Sarah Young, PDAB executive director. “All forums will have similar content, so choose the best option for your schedule. We would love to have patients, caregivers, and consumers join us to share their experiences. Hearing your stories will help inform the board as it reviews drugs to identify affordability challenges and high out-of-pocket costs for patients.”

The board conducts annual drug reviews and presents a list of medications that may create affordability challenges to the Oregon Legislature each year. This year, PDAB will review the following medications to evaluate their affordability and their impact on Oregonians and the state’s health care system:

Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Ozempic (Type 2 diabetes)

Humulin R U-500 (improve blood sugar control for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who require more than 200 units of insulin per day)

Keytruda and Verzenio (cancer)

Xeljanz (autoimmune and inflammatory conditions)

Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis)

Skyrizi (immune-mediated inflammatory conditions)

Tremfya (plaque psoriasis)

Xolair (allergic and inflammatory conditions)

The feedback from the community forums will help inform PDAB’s drug review process. Each of the drugs and what they treat can be found on PDAB’s website.

The three online forums are:

Tuesday, April 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (zoomgov.com/join, meeting ID is 161 635 9753 and the passcode is OregonPDAB)

Monday, May 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. (zoomgov.com/join, meeting ID is 160 556 2737 and the passcode is OregonPDAB)

Wednesday, May 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (zoomgov.com/join, meeting ID is 160 948 4958 and the passcode is OregonPDAB)

The four in-person forums are:

Tuesday, May 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Salem at the Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty St. SE

Wednesday, May 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Redmond at the Redmond Public Library, 817 SW Deschutes Ave.

Tuesday, May 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Portland at the Asian Health & Service Center, 9035 SE Foster Road

Monday, May 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Beaverton at the Beaverton City Library, 12375 SW Fifth St.

“We also invite everyone to share online feedback about the prescription drugs the board is reviewing,” Young said. “If you have been prescribed one of the drugs on the list, please answer the questions and submit the form.”

The feedback forms are located on the PDAB website and include options for patients, medical experts, safety net clinics, and others.

The Oregon Legislature created the board out of Senate Bill 844 in 2021 to protect Oregonians and the Oregon health care system from the high costs of prescription drugs. The board holds monthly online meetings that are open to the public. The board has eight members with backgrounds in clinical medicine or health care economics.

For more information, email pdab@dcbs.oregon.gov, call 971-374-3724 or go to dfr.oregon.gov/pdab.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov