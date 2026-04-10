Independent Auditors: OYA Demonstrates “Sustained Compliance” with “Zero Tolerance of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Harassment”

March 13, 2026 – New independent PREA audits show the Oregon Youth Authority (OYA) continues near-perfect compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards. Auditors found the agency demonstrated “sustained compliance” with “zero tolerance of sexual abuse and sexual harassment” in their final reports, submitted on February 18.

OYA is audited every year, and each of the nine facilities is audited every three years. In 2025, auditors looked at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility, Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility, and Jackie Winters Transition Program. All audits can be found here.

Oak Creek and Jackie Winters had perfect results, meeting all of 43 required standards. MacLaren met 42 of the 43 standards. The one standard MacLaren did not meet was also not met in the facility’s 2022 audit, and it was not met because of lower staffing ratios on “occasional shifts.”

Aside from this one standard in MacLaren’s 2022 and 2025 audits, auditors have found all OYA facilities to be in total compliance with PREA standards since 2020.

These results reflect the agency’s commitment to safety, transparency, and accountability. Auditors found that, “the vast majority of staff act immediately to protect residents from harassment and inappropriate comments,” and praised staff for “using wisdom and skill to prevent problems and to intervene and redirect when needed.” They also recognized the collective efforts to “keep all residents safe and free from sexual abuse,” including “the quality of the investigations” and “fully transparent” performance metrics. Youth also confirmed to auditors that they “receiv[e] the required information and access to advocacy,” and “expressed confidence that OYA is doing its best and that the [investigatory] decisions made are often sound.”

The nearly year-long audit process, rooted in federal law, is designed to be an exhaustive review of physical spaces and facility operations. It begins in the spring of the given year, when the agency provides auditors with documentation of policies and proof of practice. Auditors review these, pose questions, and request additional information before visiting each facility. At each facility, they tour extensively and interview dozens of staff, youth, and partners. Following their tours, auditors write initial reports, and then they monitor continuously through the end of the year. During these months, auditors look for proof of sustained, consistent practice, and test various systems to ensure they’re functioning as required. Finally, they write their final report after all documents are submitted and reviews are completed.

“I want to thank the auditors for their diligence and care,” Director Mike Tessean shared. “These results are a testament to OYA’s commitment to forward movement through shared accountability and success.”