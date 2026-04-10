Local Auto Repair Provider To Get It Fixed LLC Highlights Service Offerings in Richmond, Indiana

To get it fixed, LLC logo Best mechanics in Richmond, Indiana To get it fixed, LLC

Richmond, Indiana Shop Founded in June 2020 by Ford Master ASE Certified Mechanic Jason Murray Holds 4.9-Star Rating Across 92 Verified Customer Reviews

The quality you see at To Get It Fixed is a direct reflection of Ashley and her guys. They are the heart of this shop. My job is to make sure they have everything they need to keep doing what they....” — Jason Murray, Founder, To Get It Fixed LLC

RICHMOND, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To Get It Fixed LLC , located at 1820 W. Main Street in Richmond, Indiana, provides automotive repair and maintenance services for gas-powered vehicles across Wayne County. Founded in June 2020 by Ford Master ASE Certified Mechanic Jason Murray , the shop has accumulated a 4.9-star rating across 92 verified customer reviews since opening. The business operates Monday through Friday and services a wide range of domestic and foreign vehicle makes and models.Day-to-day shop operations are led by Ashley and a team of automotive technicians who handle services ranging from routine maintenance to engine diagnostics. Murray, who founded the business after earning his Ford Master ASE Certification, has stated his intention to return to hands-on work at the shop to support operations alongside the existing team.“The quality you see at To Get It Fixed is a direct reflection of Ashley and her guys. They are the heart of this shop. My job is to make sure they have everything they need to keep doing what they do best — taking great care of every customer who walks through that door.”— Jason Murray, Founder, To Get It Fixed LLCTo Get It Fixed LLC provides automotive services for gas-powered domestic and foreign vehicles, including engine repair and diagnostics, standard maintenance, exhaust service, auto electrical repair, suspension service, wheel alignments, and heating and air conditioning repair. The shop services vehicle makes including Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Jeep, Toyota, Honda, Subaru, BMW, Nissan, and others. Repairs are performed using diagnostic equipment and manufacturer-specified parts.The shop offers several customer communication options, including vehicle status updates by phone, text, and email. Contactless service is also available, allowing customers to complete vehicle drop-off, check-in, and payment remotely. Before-and-after photos of repairs are available upon request. The shop also conducts multi-point vehicle inspections during service appointments to identify maintenance or safety items outside the scope of the original repair request.To Get It Fixed LLC is more than a business — it is a reflection of the Richmond community that helped build it. Murray expresses deep gratitude to his wife Heather and her parents, his uncle Bruce Tipton and uncle Donny Murray — both of whom contributed equipment that helped make the shop a reality — and the many friends and supporters whose encouragement made the journey possible, including Dennis Alejo , Dan Groth, Paul Fisher, Jason Flood, Jason and Chandra Falcone, Steve Maurer, Shannon Moores, Kim Oaks, and Bob Frantz — Murray’s Ivy Tech instructor who has continued to offer guidance and support beyond the classroom. “Every one of these people helped me in some way, shape, or form,”Murray says. “This shop belongs to this community.”To Get It Fixed LLC is located at 1820 W. Main Street in Richmond, Indiana, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at togetitfixed.com or by calling (765) 600-2100.About To Get It Fixed LLCTo Get It Fixed LLC is a locally owned and operated auto repair shop founded in June 2020 by Ford Master ASE Certified Mechanic Jason Murray. Located at 1820 W. Main Street in Richmond, Indiana, the shop provides vehicle repair, maintenance, and diagnostics for gas-powered vehicles serving Wayne County drivers. The business holds a 4.9-star customer rating. Appointments can be scheduled at togetitfixed.com or call (765) 600-2100.Media ContactJason Murray, FounderTo Get It Fixed LLC1820 W. Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374Phone: (765) 600-2100Website: togetitfixed.comHours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

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