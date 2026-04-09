DPS Honors Heroic Actions at April Public Safety Commission Meeting

AUSTIN – The Public Safety Commission (PSC), along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Freeman F. Martin, recognized the incredible service of several Texans at the April PSC meeting this morning at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

“The actions of the people we are recognizing today undoubtedly saved lives,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “It’s such an honor to be able to take the time and thank them for taking the extra step, going above and beyond, acting when others may not. These men and women make Texas a better and safer place for all of us to call home every day – and I cannot thank them enough for their bravery and selflessness.”

The following people were recognized:

DIRECTOR’S CITATION:

On Dec. 21, 2024, Trooper Brody Telfer (Belton) responded to reports of an erratic driver on I‑35. After locating the suspect vehicle, the driver fled and led Trooper Telfer on a pursuit that continued into the Killeen Mall, where the suspect intentionally crashed through the entrance of a department store, striking multiple civilians and attempting to drive further into the mall, creating an imminent threat to countless people who were there shopping for the upcoming holiday. Without hesitation, and with complete disregard for his own safety, Trooper Telfer pursued the vehicle on foot and took decisive action to stop the threat. His courage, rapid judgment and unwavering commitment undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and loss of life.

In recognition of his heroic and decisive response to a life-threatening situation, Trooper Brody Telfer was awarded the Director’s Citation.

DIRECTOR’S AWARDS:

On Dec. 21, 2024, Officers Patrick Blair, Cary Spate and off-duty Lieutenant Robert Mallett responded to a rapidly evolving incident in which a fleeing suspect drove into the Killeen Mall, injuring multiple civilians and attempting to continue deeper into the building. Recognizing the immediate danger to the public, the officers pursued the suspect on foot. Acting swiftly and with no regard for their personal safety, these officers engaged the suspect to stop the ongoing threat and prevent further harm. The decisive actions of Officers Blair and Spate, and Lieutenant Mallet, along with their sound judgment and selfless service, directly contributed to saving lives.

In recognition of their bravery and willingness to act in a dangerous and uncertain situation, Officer Patrick Blair, Officer Cary Spate and Lieutenant Robert Mallett are hereby awarded the Director’s Award. Lieutenant Mallett could not attend today’s ceremony.

LIFESAVING AWARD & DIRECTOR’S AWARDS:

On July 4, 2025, during severe flooding in Tom Green County, Corporal Dustin Henderson (San Angelo) demonstrated exceptional bravery and swift judgment while assisting in the rescue of a woman swept from her vehicle. Working alongside multiple agencies, including Dove Creek Fire Chief Sontos Chavez and several area residents, this group provided essential equipment, reinforced rescuers on the primary rope line and entered dangerous water to aid the struggling team.

When the group was pulled under by the force of the fast-moving water, Corporal Henderson recognized the danger to others and released the line, allowing himself to be swept downstream until a resident retrieved him with a rope. Regaining his footing, he immediately rejoined the rescue effort, helped guide the victim to shore and assisted in securing and transporting her to additional medical care.

In recognition of their heroic conduct, which saved a life, Corporal Dustin Henderson is awarded the Lifesaving Award. Fire Chief Sontos Chavez, Ryan Born, Jake Powers, Luke Wilkes, Jaron Yarbrough and Todd Wyatt (who could not be in attendance) are awarded the Director’s Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD & DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On Jan.19, 2025, Trooper Brody Telfer (Belton) demonstrated exceptional courage, decisive action and commitment to the preservation of life during a life‑threatening incident at Belton Lake in Bell County, Texas. Earlier that day, Bell County Communications received a report of a female who had informed her parents of her intent to harm herself by driving into the lake. Deputy Kayleah Trevino quickly located the female at Leona Park, but before assistance could arrive, the female drove her vehicle into the near‑freezing water.

Upon arrival, Trooper Telfer immediately deployed his DPS‑issued swift water rescue equipment and entered the 36‑degree lake alongside Deputy Trevino. Despite extreme environmental conditions, including a wind chill of 19 degrees and persistent winds – the officers pressed forward as the female actively resisted rescue efforts. Using his ASP baton, Trooper Telfer broke the passenger‑side window, gained access to the sinking vehicle and worked with Deputy Trevino to extract the female. Together, they brought her safely to shore, where she received prompt medical attention and was transported for emergency evaluation.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Brody Telfer is awarded the Lifesaving Award, and Deputy Kayleah Trevino is awarded the Director's Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD & DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On Dec. 10, 2025, Trooper Travis Alewine (Mineral Wells) responded to a truck tractor semi-trailer rollover crash with entrapment on I-20. Passersby had already extracted the driver, but he was suffering from severe injuries to his left arm and was having trouble breathing. Trooper Alewine, who arrived on the scene before medical personnel, immediately recognized the significant injuries and utilized his tourniquet to stop further bleeding. Trooper Alewine positioned the driver on his side in a recovery position until EMS arrived and transported the driver by Air Evac to a nearby hospital.

In recognition of his quick response to a life-threatening situation, Trooper Travis Alewine is awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Sept. 7, 2025, Trooper Jeffrey Constant (Marshall) responded to a high‑risk incident that began when a group of motorcyclists fled from patrol units after ignoring a stop sign on East Yukon Road in Ector Co., Texas. One rider then ran a red light at FM 1788 and was struck by a pickup truck, sustaining a traumatic amputation and critical leg injuries. Upon arriving at the scene, Trooper Constant recognized the potential for fatal internal bleeding from multiple fractures and applied a tourniquet to the right leg. He also directed the placement of two additional tourniquets on the left leg and stabilized the rider’s head while assessing for further injuries. His leadership, medical knowledge and composed response during a chaotic and rapidly evolving emergency were vital in maintaining the rider’s condition until EMS arrived.

In recognition of his composure and lifesaving efforts, Trooper Jeffrey Constant is awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On July 29, 2025, Trooper Greg Hutchison (Granbury) responded to a major injury crash on Temple Hall Highway in Hood Co. involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist. Upon arrival, Trooper Hutchison encountered a severely injured female victim whose bleeding bystanders were attempting to control. He immediately applied two tourniquets – one to the victim’s right arm and one to her right leg – while communicating critical information to dispatch and providing reassurance to the victim.

Trooper Hutchison continued to assist medical personnel upon their arrival, monitoring the tourniquets and supporting patient care until EMS assumed full responsibility. He then moved to the crash investigation with professionalism and composure.

Trooper Hutchison’s decisive response, technical proficiency, and compassionate demeanor under intense pressure directly contributed to saving the victim’s life. Trooper Greg Hutchison is awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On July 25, 2025, Corporal Craig Manning (Copperas Cove) was patrolling in Kerr Co. when he came upon a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Without hesitation, Corporal Manning approached the burning vehicle and discovered the driver was unconscious inside and unable to escape. Recognizing the imminent threat to the driver’s life, Corporal Manning forcibly removed the driver from the vehicle just moments before the fire could fully consume the passenger compartment. Corporal Manning called for EMS and remained on the scene, monitoring the driver’s condition and offering reassurance until emergency personnel could arrive.

In recognition of his significant and decisive actions, Corporal Craig Manning is awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Sept. 27, 2025, Trooper Ronica Muñoz (Cuero) was conducting a traffic stop in DeWitt Co. when an unknown vehicle arrived on the scene. The driver exited the vehicle in a state of panic and advised Trooper Muñoz that his passenger had been shot and was bleeding. Trooper Muñoz observed a female subject bleeding heavily from multiple gunshot wounds. She immediately applied a tourniquet to each wound to control the bleeding. Local authorities and EMS arrived shortly after to assist and provide further medical care.

In recognition of her significant and decisive response, Trooper Ronica Muñoz is awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Aug. 6, 2025, Trooper James Whitten (Tyler) distinguished himself through decisive and lifesaving action while responding to a shooting incident in Smith Co. Upon hearing about an emergency, Trooper Whitten recognized that he was the closest unit and immediately proceeded to the scene. Arriving prior to the first responding deputy, he rapidly assessed the situation and located the wounded victim. Observing that the victim’s gunshot wound was actively hemorrhaging with arterial bleeding, Trooper Whitten acted without hesitation.

Trooper Whitten applied lifesaving medical aid, secured the device and relayed the application time to dispatch for medical tracking. His prompt intervention effectively controlled the bleeding and preserved the victim’s chance of survival until emergency medical personnel arrived to provide advanced care. Following the transfer of medical responsibility, Trooper Whitten continued to support Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies by securing the scene and assisting in the collection of evidence vital to the investigation.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation, Trooper James Whitten is awarded the Lifesaving Award.

UNIT CITATION:

Since 2012, the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Instructors (SFST) have exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and expertise, dedicating themselves to delivering the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing curriculum at every DPS Recruit Academy. Their unwavering commitment to the mission of impaired driving enforcement has shaped the training, performance and careers of thousands of recruits over the past decade.

Beyond their outstanding contributions at the academy, these instructors consistently go above and beyond by supporting SFST refresher courses, SFST Instructor Development, ARIDE, and DRE instruction statewide. They regularly volunteer their time outside of their primary duties, often sacrificing personal time, to ensure DPS training remains rigorous, current, and effective. Their pursuit of advanced and specialized instruction demonstrates their dedication to continual improvement, ensuring our personnel receive the highest standard of education. Moreover, their efforts include detailed planning, coordination, and preparation well in advance of each class. Their collective efforts have elevated impaired driving enforcement training to an excellence level that directly enhances public safety across Texas. This award not only recognizes their exceptional service but also reaffirms the Department’s commitment to the highest standards of training and enforcement.

Those recognized for their hard work and dedication include Sergeants Lance Hartung (San Marcos), Stephen Gresham (Tyler), Jason Bundy (retired), William “Bill” Lockridge (Waxahachie), and Sean Smith (Tyler), and Corporals James Salaz (Kerrville) and Byron Ivey (Lubbock).

They are awarded the Unit Citation.

Please join us to congratulate all the award recipients.

###

(HQ 2026-35)