UDAF Prepares for 2026 Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket Season Across Utah

In preparation for the upcoming 2026 grasshopper and Mormon cricket season, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is working in coordination with county partners, federal agencies, and land managers to monitor populations and respond where needed.

Grasshoppers and Mormon crickets are a natural part of Utah’s landscape, but under the right environmental conditions, populations can increase rapidly and impact rangeland, agricultural production, and natural resources. UDAF’s program focuses on early monitoring, coordination, and targeted response efforts to reduce the potential for widespread impacts.

“We have identified limited hatching of Mormon crickets in multiple locations across the state so far this year,” said UDAF Entomologist Kristopher Watson. “Preparation and coordination are key to managing these populations effectively. By working closely with our county and federal partners, we are able to identify areas of concern early and respond in a way that supports Utah’s agricultural producers and protects our working lands.”

UDAF, in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Utah State University Extension, and county personnel, conducts early-season surveys and population assessments across the state. These efforts help determine where treatment may be necessary and ensure that any response is timely, targeted, and based on established thresholds.

The program emphasizes:

Early detection and population monitoring

Coordinated response planning with local and federal partners

Targeted treatments in areas that meet established thresholds

Responsible use of control methods to minimize impacts to non-target species

While conditions will continue to be evaluated throughout the season, UDAF encourages landowners and the public to remain informed and to work through their local extension agent and UDAF if concerns arise.

Updates on population conditions and program activities will be provided as the season progresses. Contact Aaron Eagar, State Weed Coordinator, at [email protected] or Liz Rideout, Quarantine & Insect Compliance Specialist, at [email protected] for more details.