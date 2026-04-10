Bidding Set to Close on 2BR/1BA Home w/Basement & Garage on 5± Ac in Spotsylvania County VA Announces Nicholls Auction

13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA 13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA 13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA 13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA 13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA

Online Only Auction of a Rehab Project Set to Close (2 BR/1 BA Log Home on 5± Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA) Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 2 BR/1 BA log home on 5± acres (ideal for a rehab project or a well located 5 acre lot for your dream home).” — John Nicholls

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