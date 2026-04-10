Bidding Set to Close on 2BR/1BA Home w/Basement & Garage on 5± Ac in Spotsylvania County VA Announces Nicholls Auction
13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 - 2 BR/1 BA Home w/Basement & Detached 3 Bay Garage on 5 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
Online Only Auction of a Rehab Project Set to Close (2 BR/1 BA Log Home on 5± Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA) Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“The property offers a residential rehab project or a well located 5± acre lot for your customization. It features a 2 BR/1 BA log home w/walk-out basement and 3 bay detached garage on 5.01± acres in Spotsylvania County, VA and is an excellent opportunity for individual homeowners, builders or investors to buy for your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“Centrally located, the property is only 2 miles from Rt. 3, 5.5 miles from I-95, 7 miles from downtown Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Culpeper, NSWC Dahlgren, Richmond & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, April 14 @ 12 Noon
Location of the property: 13000 Mullins Ct., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
TOTAL REHAB PROJECT: 2 BR/1 BA log home w/walk-out basement on 5.01± acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• The home measures 1,759± sf. (863± sf. above grade & 896± sf. unfinished walk-out basement) and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living area & walk-out basement.
• Front & rear porches; gravel driveway
• Heating: heat pump & wood stove; Cooling: heat pump (heat pump recently replaced)
• Newer drilled well & gravity flow septic system (2 bedrooms; well & septic permits available on the auction webpage (www.nichollsauction.com); electric water heater
• Detached 3 bay garage/shop
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open to the public.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com
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