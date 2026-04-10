AI for Education Launches the SEE Framework: The First Practical Guide to Generative AI Literacy in Education

The SEE Framework: A Practical Guide to Building Generative AI Literacy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAI is already in classrooms, but most schools still lack a shared definition, structured guidance, or a clear path forward for building the AI literacy learners need.Today, AI for Education announces the launch of the SEE Framework: A Practical Guide to Building Generative AI Literacy. This is the first framework purpose-built for generative AI literacy, grounded in research and field-tested with educators and institutions across the country.The urgency is clear. A Pew Research Center survey found that 54% of U.S. teens now use AI for schoolwork. The Higher Education Policy Institute reports that 92% of undergraduates used GenAI in 2025, up from 66% the year prior.What Makes The SEE Framework DifferentMost AI literacy frameworks address the broad spectrum of artificial intelligence. The SEE Framework is designed specifically for both educational contexts and GenAI — a technology that is uniquely demanding of the user's judgment and knowledge.The Framework defines GenAI literacy as the knowledge, mindsets, and practices that allow individuals to use GenAI safely, ethically, and effectively to ensure future readiness and safety with GenAI tools."We offer this framework not as experts handing down a model, but as practitioners sharing what the field has taught us," said Amanda Bickerstaff, co-founder and CEO of AI for Education. "These practices are pulled from classrooms across the world. They are observable, teachable, and transferable, and they give educators something concrete to build with."What's IncludedBuilt around three goals — Safe, Ethical, and Effective GenAI use— the framework gives educators and leaders:• Core knowledge about how GenAI works, its capabilities and limitations, and risks and benefits• Five practical mindsets for responsible use: Be Transparent, Stay Critical, Be Intentional, Act Responsibly, and Keep Learning• Observable, teachable practices for each goal paired with reflection questions• Developmental guidance on what GenAI literacy looks like from early childhood through adulthood• Real-world scenarios showing how the framework applies across roles and scenarios happening in schools around the country• Activity banks to build GenAI literacy for young learners, secondary students, and adult learnersThe framework is designed to adapt across developmental stages, and serve the whole learning community: educators, school leaders, students, and GenAI tool builders. It is also tool-agnostic, grounded in principles rather than platforms, staying relevant even as the technology evolves.Explore the FrameworkThe complete SEE Framework is free to download here The SEE Framework joins a suite of offerings by AI for Education aimed at training 1 million educators and students in AI literacy. These offerings include:• A free two-hour course for educators• A free 90-minute course for students• A train-the-trainer certification for institutions building internal capacity• Facilitated workshops for educator teamsAbout AI for EducationAI for Education leads the responsible adoption of generative AI in K-12 and higher education through comprehensive training, policy development, and practical implementation support. The organization has trained over 300,000 educators across 500+ institutions globally, including some of the largest school districts in the U.S. With the goal of providing AI literacy training to 1 million educators and students, their mission focuses on empowering teachers to confidently navigate AI technology while preparing students for the future. Learn more at aiforeducation.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.