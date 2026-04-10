ENT in Cayman Performs First Cochlear Implant in the Cayman Islands at Health City

Patient Ryan Judister (center) with ENT in Cayman audiologist Niamh Kilcoyne (left) and Uta Stewart of MED-EL, Toronto

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENT in Cayman Ltd., in collaboration with Health City Cayman Islands, has performed and activated the first cochlear implant in the Cayman Islands, marking a major advancement in specialized hearing care and eliminating the need for patients to travel overseas for this life-changing procedure.The milestone was achieved with the successful implantation and activation of the device on March 26, 2026, for 15-year-old Ryan Judister from Cayman Brac. This emotional moment marked the beginning of his journey to learn to hear, opening a new pathway to sound and communication following surgery.Ryan and his parents expressed gratitude for the care received, noting the profound impact of having the service available locally.The activation was led by audiologist Niamh Kilcoyne, with clinical support from Uta Stewart of MED-EL, Toronto, a global leader in hearing implant technology.A cochlear implant is a sophisticated medical device designed for people with severe to profound hearing loss who receive limited benefit from conventional hearing aids. Unlike hearing aids, which amplify sound, cochlear implants bypass damaged parts of the inner ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve, helping patients to perceive sound more effectively.“This milestone represents a meaningful step forward in expanding access to advanced ENT and audiology services within the Cayman Islands,” said Dr. Ulrich Ecke, ENT Specialist and Head of ENT in Cayman. “Cochlear implantation has the potential to significantly improve quality of life, particularly for children and young patients, by supporting speech development, education and social integration.”The introduction of cochlear implant services locally offers several key benefits for patients and families in the Cayman Islands, including reduced need for overseas travel, continuity of care closer to home and improved access to specialized follow-up.Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director at Health City Cayman Islands, added: “This milestone further reinforces our commitment to advancing health care innovation and expanding access to specialized services across the islands. By introducing complex, technology-driven procedures such as cochlear implantation, Health City continues to strengthen the national health care system and position the Cayman Islands as a regional leader in advanced medical care.”The establishment of a local cochlear implant program reflects the shared commitment of ENT in Cayman and Health City Cayman Islands to patient-centered care, with a focus on improving outcomes, enhancing quality of life, and expanding access to advanced medical services within the region.About ENT in Cayman Ltd.ENT in Cayman Ltd. is a specialist ear, nose and throat (ENT) practice and a subsidiary of Health City Cayman Islands, providing comprehensive diagnostic, medical and surgical care for a wide range of ENT conditions. The practice offers advanced services in areas including hearing loss, sinus and nasal disorders, allergies and head and neck conditions, supported by modern technology and a patient-centered approach to care. As part of the Health City Cayman Islands network, ENT in Cayman is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible specialist care to patients across the Cayman Islands. For more information visit: www.entincayman.com About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands (HCCI) is a medically advanced tertiary hospital with locations in East End and George Town in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. A member of the Narayana Health network, HCCI is the first hospital in the Caribbean and one of only six organizations globally to receive the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) Enterprise Accreditation. For more information visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

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