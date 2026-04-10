Soberlink to Exhibit at the ASAM 57th Annual Conference in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in alcohol monitoring technology, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the American Society of Addiction Medicine's (ASAM) 57th Annual Conference. The event will take place April 23–26, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.Now in its 57th year, the ASAM Annual Conference is the defining event in addiction medicine, bringing together over 2,500 physicians, clinicians, researchers, counselors, and policymakers dedicated to advancing the science and practice of addiction treatment. This year's program features 60+ sessions and 120+ posters covering the latest innovations, research, and best practices in the field.As the medical community increasingly recognizes Alcohol Use Disorder as a chronic disease requiring long-term management, tools that support ongoing monitoring and accountability have become an essential component of treatment. Soberlink will be on-site throughout the conference to connect with addiction treatment professionals and discuss how its alcohol monitoring technology supports patient care, treatment compliance, and recovery outcomes.For more information about the conference, visit https://annualconference.asam.org/. About SoberlinkSoberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in addiction treatment, professional monitoring programs, and family law. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.