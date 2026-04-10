On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 to showcase the power of on-premise technologies for media applications

The On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 (North Hall) will feature a dozen leading vendors. On-Prem ZONE at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, North Hall

At this year's NAB Show, Axle AI is teaming up with a dozen vendors in adjacent booths to highlight on-premise software and hardware solutions.

The cloud has its uses, but when you need affordable capacity, speed, security, privacy, and access, nothing beats having your media files right on premise. The On-Prem ZONE addresses this key need.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year's NAB Show (April 19th-22nd), Axle AI is teaming up with a dozen vendors in adjacent booths to highlight on premise capabilities. The Cloud is a very insecure place - especially for mission-critical assets. The daily drumbeat of data leaks, malware, intrusions, and the unauthorized scraping of your media to feed the voracious appetites of LLMs amplify this point. But there is a solution: the On-Prem ZONE. This area in the North Hall at NAB Show 2026 brings key storage and media companies together in one central location to showcase the security, privacy, speed, and accessibility of on-premises media storage.

The On-Prem ZONE features the latest products from Axle AI, Archiware, ATTO, Cloudian, QNAP, Quantum, Qualstar, Qumulo, Magstor, Symply, ShotPut Studio, Western Digital and YoYotta.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI said "The cloud has its uses, but when you need affordable capacity, speed, security, privacy, and access, nothing beats having your media files right on premise. We're delighted to showcase our leading-edge technology providing media organization, search, and accessibility as part of the On-Prem ZONE."

The On-Prem Zone features storage hardware and software in a central location in the North Hall, making it easy for show visitors to quickly to visit key booths.

Save time, save steps - visit the On-Prem ZONE at NAB Show 2026 and learn how to keep your media secure.

Companies located in the On-Prem ZONE include:

•Archiware - www.archiware.com - Booth N1624

•ATTO Technology - www.atto.com - Booth N1720

•Axle AI - www.axle.ai - Booth N1519

•Cloudian - www.cloudian.com - Booth N1626

•Magstor - www.magstor.com - Booth N1527

•PortfolioDAM - www.portfoliodam.com - Booth N1519

•QNAP - www.qnap.com/en-us - Booth N1617

•Qualstar - www.qualstar.com - Booth N1517

•Quantum Corporation - www.quantum.com - Booth N1726

•Qumulo - qumulo.com - Booth N1417

•Western Digital - www.westerndigital.com - Booth N1833

•Yoyotta - www.yoyotta.com - Booth N1525

About Axle AI

Axle AI provides powerful, easy-to-use media asset management solutions that help teams organize, search, and access their media faster. Built for flexibility, Axle AI works with your existing storage, whether on-premise or in the cloud, so your content stays fully under your control. With a focus on security, privacy, and affordability, Axle AI enables efficient workflows without requiring you to move or duplicate your media. Axle AI recently acquired the Portfolio DAM product line from Monotype/Extensis, and is backed by Quake Ventures, Launch, and Stadia Ventures. Learn more at https://www.axle.ai

Axle AI CEO interviewed at NAB by Molly Prestley

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.