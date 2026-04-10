On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 to showcase the power of on-premise technologies for media applications

The On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 (North Hall) will feature a dozen leading vendors.

The On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 (North Hall) will feature a dozen leading vendors.

On-Prem ZONE at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, North Hall

On-Prem ZONE at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, North Hall

At this year's NAB Show, Axle AI is teaming up with a dozen vendors in adjacent booths to highlight on-premise software and hardware solutions.

The cloud has its uses, but when you need affordable capacity, speed, security, privacy, and access, nothing beats having your media files right on premise. The On-Prem ZONE addresses this key need.”
— Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year's NAB Show (April 19th-22nd), Axle AI is teaming up with a dozen vendors in adjacent booths to highlight on premise capabilities. The Cloud is a very insecure place - especially for mission-critical assets. The daily drumbeat of data leaks, malware, intrusions, and the unauthorized scraping of your media to feed the voracious appetites of LLMs amplify this point. But there is a solution: the On-Prem ZONE. This area in the North Hall at NAB Show 2026 brings key storage and media companies together in one central location to showcase the security, privacy, speed, and accessibility of on-premises media storage.

The On-Prem ZONE features the latest products from Axle AI, Archiware, ATTO, Cloudian, QNAP, Quantum, Qualstar, Qumulo, Magstor, Symply, ShotPut Studio, Western Digital and YoYotta.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI said "The cloud has its uses, but when you need affordable capacity, speed, security, privacy, and access, nothing beats having your media files right on premise. We're delighted to showcase our leading-edge technology providing media organization, search, and accessibility as part of the On-Prem ZONE."

The On-Prem Zone features storage hardware and software in a central location in the North Hall, making it easy for show visitors to quickly to visit key booths.

Save time, save steps - visit the On-Prem ZONE at NAB Show 2026 and learn how to keep your media secure.

Companies located in the On-Prem ZONE include:

•Archiware - www.archiware.com - Booth N1624
•ATTO Technology - www.atto.com - Booth N1720
•Axle AI - www.axle.ai - Booth N1519
•Cloudian - www.cloudian.com - Booth N1626
•Magstor - www.magstor.com - Booth N1527
•PortfolioDAM - www.portfoliodam.com - Booth N1519
•QNAP - www.qnap.com/en-us - Booth N1617
•Qualstar - www.qualstar.com - Booth N1517
•Quantum Corporation - www.quantum.com - Booth N1726
•Qumulo - qumulo.com - Booth N1417
•Western Digital - www.westerndigital.com - Booth N1833
•Yoyotta - www.yoyotta.com - Booth N1525

About Axle AI
Axle AI provides powerful, easy-to-use media asset management solutions that help teams organize, search, and access their media faster. Built for flexibility, Axle AI works with your existing storage, whether on-premise or in the cloud, so your content stays fully under your control. With a focus on security, privacy, and affordability, Axle AI enables efficient workflows without requiring you to move or duplicate your media. Axle AI recently acquired the Portfolio DAM product line from Monotype/Extensis, and is backed by Quake Ventures, Launch, and Stadia Ventures. Learn more at https://www.axle.ai

Agustina Lopez Castro
Axle AI, Inc.
+1 857-408-4923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Axle AI CEO interviewed at NAB by Molly Prestley

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 to showcase the power of on-premise technologies for media applications

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Agustina Lopez Castro
Axle AI, Inc.
+1 857-408-4923
Company/Organization
axle ai, Inc.
38 Fenway
Boston, Massachusetts, 02215
United States
+1 415-225-1926
Visit Newsroom
About

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in remote search software for video. Its Future of Work solutions have helped over 650 media organizations improve how they create, share and store digital video content with software that’s easy to install, use and afford. Our software connects with the storage you already own, using your existing folder setup. It doesn’t force you to check in files to special locations, or upload them to the cloud. It’s a browser based system to automatically tag your media so you can find it quickly, from any web browser, smartphone, or tablet on site or remotely. axle’s radically simple software addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in sports, post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis, Stadia Ventures and Quake Ventures.

axle ai - browser-based search and management software for video teams

More From This Author
On-Prem ZONE at NAB 2026 to showcase the power of on-premise technologies for media applications
Axle AI Acquires Portfolio Digital Asset Management Software from Extensis
Larry Jordan to Host Exclusive Interviews at NAB Show 2025
View All Stories From This Author