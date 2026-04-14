Life-Assist Expands Northern California Headquarters Strengthening West Coast Operations

Life-Assist headquarters in Rancho Cordova, California, where a major expansion is underway to increase warehouse capacity and enhance support for First Responders nationwide.

Facility expansion increases capacity and product availability for First Responders

This expansion reflects our continued investment in the First Responder agencies we serve.” — Bryan Holliday, CEO of Life-Assist

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life-Assist, the nation’s leading employee-owned distributor of emergency medical equipment and supplies for First Responders, today announced the expansion of its Northern California headquarters.

The company will remain in its Rancho Cordova location while expanding both warehouse and office space to support continued growth and increasing demand nationwide.

The project includes a significant warehouse expansion of more than 30,000 additional square feet of warehouse space, bringing total capacity to over 65,000 square feet. The expansion reinforces Life-Assist’s long-standing presence on the West Coast while increasing on-hand inventory and improving product availability for EMS Agencies, Fire Departments, and Law Enforcement nationwide.

“This expansion reflects our continued investment in the First Responder agencies we serve,” said Bryan

Holliday, CEO of Life-Assist. “By increasing our capacity here in Northern California, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the supplies and equipment our customers depend on quickly, reliably, and at scale.”

Expanding Capacity. Elevating Service.

The expansion also includes an additional 7,000 square feet of office space, supporting Life-Assist’s growing team and customer care operations.

As the company grows, the commitment to service remains steadfast. This expansion creates even stronger support, ensuring responsive, real-time assistance without reliance on automated phone systems.

Built by Owners. Positioned for the Future.

The Northern California expansion reflects a strategic commitment to maintaining a strong West Coast foundation while scaling to meet increasing demand nationwide.

This announcement represents another step in Life-Assist’s continued growth, with additional updates to follow as expansion efforts progress.

For more information, visit www.life-assist.com.

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About Life-Assist

Life-Assist is a national, employee-owned distributor of emergency medical supplies and equipment serving EMS, Fire Departments, and Law Enforcement agencies across the United States. Since 1977, Life-Assist has been committed to supporting First Responders with dependable equipment, exceptional service, and relationships built on trust. https://www.life-assist.com/

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