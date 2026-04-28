Two Indian Teenagers Among Youngest Pilots in India After Training at Orange County Flight Center, U.S.

Orange County Flight Center at John Wayne Airport Is Shaping Global Aviation Talent International student success at OCFC as two teenage pilots gain recognition for their training and achievement in the U.S.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Indian-origin teenagers, Haaziq Mohamed (18) and Amaan Mohammed (19), have become among the youngest pilots in India after completing their flight training in the United States, reflecting a growing trend of students opting for FAA-approved pilot training in the U.S.The duo underwent training at Orange County Flight Center (OCFC), based at John Wayne Airport in California, where they operated in controlled airspace alongside commercial and charter flights. Training in such high-traffic environments is increasingly being seen as a way to build early operational confidence and real-world aviation skills.Haaziq (18) and Amaan (19) have both secured their private pilot licenses after completing flight training in the United States. Haaziq began flying at 17, while Amaan commenced his training at 18. Both attributed their development to exposure to structured training systems and real-time air traffic control environments in the U.S., which they said significantly strengthened their understanding of professional aviation standards.“Training in the U.S. gave me clarity on how professional aviation functions on a daily basis,” Amaan said. Haaziq added that flying in a Class C airport environment helped him develop discipline and situational awareness early in his training.Their instructor, Sunwoo Hwang, said the students demonstrated consistency and focus throughout the program. “By the time they flew solo, they had developed both technical ability and the mindset required of responsible pilots,” he said.The development comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is expanding rapidly, with airlines placing large aircraft orders and demand for trained pilots rising steadily. Industry observers note that an increasing number of Indian students are looking at international training pathways, particularly FAA-approved programs in the U.S., to gain broader exposure and faster training timelines.Students who complete training in the U.S. typically return to India to convert their licenses under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, allowing them to pursue commercial flying careers domestically.Both Haaziq and Amaan now plan to continue toward advanced certifications and eventually enter commercial aviation, joining a new generation of Indian pilots trained in global aviation environments.OCFC, U.S.: Where Safety, Structure, and American Flight Standards Meet• Safety as the top priority in every training session• High-quality instruction and mentorship by certified pilot staff• Fully staffed administrative and ground school teams, ready to answer admission and technical questions• Structured FAA Part 141 syllabus ensuring consistency and readiness• Bank partnerships and student rewards, making international training affordable and accessible• Exposure to Class C airport operations, mirroring professional airline environments• Competitive costs equivalent to training in India, but with global-level operational exposure• Provides housing and full support for international students throughout enrollment and visa processes.• Guides students in converting their FAA credentials to DGCA-approved licenses.

Orange County Flight Center at John Wayne Airport Is Shaping Global Aviation Talent

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