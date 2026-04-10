Restaurant Realty Company Celebrates 30 Years as California’s Largest Restaurant Brokerage
Restaurant Realty Company Celebrates 30 Years as California’s Largest Restaurant Brokerage with 1700 restaurants and bar businesses sold/leased since 1996.
Founded in 1996 by Steven D. Zimmerman, the firm has grown from a San Francisco Bay Area brokerage into a statewide platform with representation across Northern and Southern California, backed by a deep bench of brokers with real-world operator experience.
“Restaurants are more than businesses - they’re livelihoods, legacies, and cornerstones of local communities,” said Steve Zimmerman, Principal & Founder. “For 30 years, our mission has been to protect confidentiality, maximize value, and move deals forward with steady, experienced guidance - especially in complex transactions where timing and trust matter most.”
A track record built on scale, specialization, and real-world restaurant expertise
Over 30 years, Restaurant Realty Company® has completed transactions with 3,400+ clients and facilitated $1,000,000,000+ in business and real estate transactions. The company reports it has sold/leased 1,700+ restaurant, bar, nightclub, and food-related businesses; sold 80+ related commercial buildings; leased 3.5+ million square feet of commercial space; and completed 8,000+ valuations with deals spanning 45+ counties and 375+ cities throughout California.
The firm’s platform continues to expand its reach and visibility for listings, reporting 125,000 unique visitors to its listing platform in the past year and citing 500+ deals completed since 2020.
Helping preserve iconic restaurants—and the stories behind them
Over the years, Restaurant Realty Company® has represented buyers and sellers in transactions involving some of California’s most recognized hospitality destinations. One notable example: the sale of Fishermen’s Grotto #9 at Fisherman’s Wharf, a landmark “family-run” restaurant first opened in 1935, highlighted how thoughtful dealmaking can support continuity and community legacy.
Looking ahead: a modern brokerage built for today’s restaurant realities
As the California restaurant industry evolves with tighter margins, shifting consumer demand, and increasing operational complexity - Restaurant Realty Company is expanding its advisory role to help clients prepare businesses for sale, navigate lease negotiations, and position assets for stronger outcomes through professional packaging, valuation support, and targeted marketing distribution.
About Restaurant Realty Company
Founded in 1996, Restaurant Realty Company® is California’s largest restaurant brokerage specializing in sales, acquisitions, and leasing of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and related commercial buildings, with agents throughout the state. Now celebrating its 30th year, Restaurant Realty Company® has a successful track record helping over 3,400 clients in completing over $1,000,000,000 (billion) of Business and Real Estate Transactions including the following: Selling/leasing over 1,700 restaurant, bar, and other food related businesses, Selling over 80 related commercial buildings, Leasing over 3.5 Million square feet of commercial space, and Completing over 8,000 valuations. The majority of their staff have either owned and/or managed restaurants and have deep experience as operators. For more information, please visit RestaurantRealty.com.
Media Contact
Jeremy Broekman, Publicist
Restaurant Realty Company®
Jeremy@broekmancomm.com
+(818)212-9201
Jeremy Broekman
BROEKMAN communications
+1 818-212-9201
email us here
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Restaurant Realty Company - California's Largest Restaurant Business Brokerage - 1,700+ Sold
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