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US District Court for the District of N.D. updated its Plan for the Adequate Representation of Defendants Under the Criminal Justice Act of 1964,

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota updated its Plan for the Adequate Representation of Defendants Under the Criminal Justice Act of 1964, as Amended (CJA Plan), effective April 1, 2026.

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US District Court for the District of N.D. updated its Plan for the Adequate Representation of Defendants Under the Criminal Justice Act of 1964,

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