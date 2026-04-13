From Pakistani Entrepreneur and Politician to Durham Franchisee: Malik Khar Takes the Helm of Oxi Fresh of Durham, NC

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchisee Malik Khar poses for a portrait.

Malik Khar Brings New Energy and Ownership to Oxi Fresh’s Franchise in Durham, North Carolina

Malik brings a remarkable combination of real-world business experience and genuine drive to excel. We’re excited to have him as part of the Oxi Fresh family.” — Kris Antolak, Vice President of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning , one of the nation’s leading eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchises, is pleased to announce new ownership of its Durham, North Carolina, territory. Malik Khar, an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader from the Punjab province of Pakistan, has taken over the franchise and is now operating Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning of Durham —bringing fresh leadership, renewed energy, and a long-term commitment to the community.A GLOBAL ENTREPRENEUR PUTS DOWN ROOTS IN DURHAMMalik Khar’s path to Oxi Fresh in Durham is anything but typical. Raised in the Muzaffargarh District in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Khar comes from a distinguished family with deep roots in public service, agriculture, and education. His grandfather served as Chief Minister and Governor of Punjab. His aunt is a former Foreign Minister of Pakistan. And his father served as District Chairman in their home region.Khar followed in that tradition of leadership, serving as an elected Mayor in 2005 before running for the Provincial Assembly and later becoming District President of the Pakistan Muslim League.Alongside his political career, he built an equally impressive business portfolio—founding Superior College Sanawan to bring higher education to a rural, underserved area; overseeing Sulaman Gas Station in the Sanawan region; and developing 200 acres of commercial farmland featuring citrus and mango orchards, advanced drip irrigation systems, and a diversified portfolio of high-yield crops.With more than 100 employees across his businesses in Pakistan, Khar knows what it takes to build and sustain an organization. He arrived in the United States in March 2025 and began looking for the right opportunity. After finding Oxi Fresh online and connecting with the previous franchise owner, Khar was convinced he had found the right fit.“The people here are very nice,” said Khar. “All the staff—top to bottom—have been friendly and supportive. In our country, we say that if you want to know a leader’s character, look at how long their people have stayed with them. When I saw how many people at Oxi Fresh had been there for ten or more years, I knew I was dealing with a good organization.”A FOCUSED DECISION, A COMMITTED OWNERWhen Khar began exploring franchise opportunities in the United States , he approached the search the same way he approaches everything—with decisiveness and loyalty. Once he identified Oxi Fresh as the right opportunity, he committed fully.He took over the Durham territory from its previous owner and is already putting his stamp on the business, beginning with a ground-up marketing push throughout the territory. With a service area covering more than 300,000 residents across Durham and surrounding communities, Khar sees significant room to pursue growth. He is starting with two vehicles and two technicians, with plans to scale as the business gains traction.“If you market well, you can really do well,” Khar said. “With 300,000 people in this territory, the opportunity is there. My responsibility as a franchisee is to make sure everyone in Durham knows there is an Oxi Fresh—alive, working, and ready to serve them.”FAST-DRYING, ECO-FRIENDLY CLEANING FOR DURHAM AND BEYONDOxi Fresh is recognized nationally for its low-moisture carpet cleaning system, which delivers fast-drying results while using significantly less water than traditional steam cleaning. The process is safe for families, pets, and the environment—an approach that resonates with Khar, whose agricultural work in Pakistan has been driven by sustainable, efficient methods like drip irrigation.In addition to residential carpet cleaning, Oxi Fresh of Durham offers upholstery, tile and grout, and dryer vent cleaning for homeowners and businesses throughout the territory.BUILT ON HONESTY, HARD WORK, AND SERVICEKhar’s business philosophy is straightforward: be honest, work hard, and take care of people.“If somebody wants to be a franchisee, first they have to be honest with the franchise they choose,” Khar said. “Then they have to work hard. That’s it. Be honest and work hard.”He is already applying that mindset in Durham. Since arriving, Khar has been personally marketing Oxi Fresh throughout his neighborhood, with his children’s friends and local connections spreading the word organically. His goal is simple: build a business his community can trust, and expand from there.LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE“Malik brings a remarkable combination of real-world business experience and genuine drive to excel,” said Kris Antolak, Vice President of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. “He has now managed businesses on multiple continents, led large teams, and navigated complex environments—and he’s bringing all of that expertise to the Durham community. We’re excited to have him as part of the Oxi Fresh family and look forward to watching what he accomplishes with this territory.”Oxi Fresh continues to expand nationwide, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build service-based businesses backed by proven systems, comprehensive training, and ongoing franchisee support.ABOUT OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANINGFounded in 2006, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is one of the leading carpet cleaning franchises in the United States, known for its environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, fast-drying service, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With nearly 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Oxi Fresh helps homeowners and businesses enjoy cleaner spaces while providing franchising opportunities to hundreds of small business owners throughout North America.

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