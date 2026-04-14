BAD BET BOOK COVER

New Book "Bad Bet: How Online Gambling Destroyed America" Sounds the Alarm on a Growing National Crisis of Social, Economic, and Human Toll of Online Gambling

Online gambling is being normalized as harmless entertainment, but the consequences tell a different story. This book is about exposing the hidden costs—on individuals, families, and communities!” — Jack Levine and John Rabe

WINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Hope Publishing proudly announced the release of new book BAD BET: How Online Gambling Destroyed America, a compelling and urgent investigation into the rapid expansion of online gambling and its profound impact on American society by Authors Jack Alan Levine and John Rabe.As legalized online betting continues to spread across the country, Bad Bet takes a critical look at an industry that has grown at an unprecedented pace, often with limited regulation and oversight. Levine and Rabes explore how the convenience of mobile apps, 24/7 access, and aggressive marketing strategies have contributed to rising rates of gambling addiction , financial hardship, and social harm.Through in-depth research, expert analysis, and powerful real-life accounts, the authors reveal how online gambling platforms are engineered to maximize user engagement—often at the expense of consumer well-being. The book highlights the intersection of technology, corporate influence, and public policy, painting a stark picture of an industry operating faster than safeguards can keep up.“Online gambling is being normalized as harmless entertainment, but the consequences tell a different story,” said Levine and Rabes in a joint statement. “This book is about exposing the hidden costs—on individuals, families, and communities—and starting a much-needed conversation about accountability and reform.”Bad BET covers key issues including:• The nationwide expansion and legalization of online sports betting and casino platforms• The psychological and behavioral mechanisms that drive gambling addiction• The role of advertising, influencers, and digital platforms in promoting betting• Regulatory gaps and the challenges facing lawmakers• Personal stories illustrating the real-world consequences of gambling harmWith Bad BET: How Online Gambling Destroyed America, Levine and Rabes aim to inform the public, influence policymakers, and encourage greater scrutiny of an industry reshaping the landscape of entertainment—and risk—in America.The book is now available through major online retailers and bookstores nationwide.About the AuthorsJack Alan Levine and John Rabes are authors and researchers dedicated to examining critical social issues affecting contemporary America. Their work focuses on raising awareness and driving meaningful dialogue around public policy and societal impact.JACK ALAN LEVINEJack Alan Levine is a seasoned entrepreneur, accomplished author, and nationally recognized addiction expert with a career spanning more than four decades across advertising, media, ministry, and business consulting. Jack brings a unique blend of corporate leadership, creative innovation, and faith-based guidance to individuals and organizations seeking transformation and growth.Jack is the author of multiple books, including Don’t Blow It With God, Where the Rubber Meets the Road With God, Live a Life That Matters for God, My Addict Your Addict, Addiction and Recovery Handbook, Success Blast, The Motivated Life, Time Gone, and Pieces Still Good. His work reflects a deep commitment to helping individuals overcome personal struggles and live meaningful, purpose-driven lives.Combining business acumen, spiritual insight, and real-world experience, Jack Alan Levine continues to be a trusted voice in addiction recovery, personal development, and leadership. Through his writing, speaking, and consulting, Jack Alan Levine remains dedicated to transforming lives—empowering individuals to overcome addiction, achieve personal growth, and succeed in both business and life.JOHN RABEJohn Rabe is a seasoned Christian media professional, content director, and on-air host with more than two decades of experience in broadcast, radio, and digital ministry. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he currently serves as a freelance Christian media content director and host, where he continues to create compelling faith-based programming designed to inform, inspire, and engage audiences across multiple platforms.Earlier in his career, Rabe built a strong foundation in broadcasting through sports media. Prior to that, he served as a producer and co-host for SportsFan Radio Network, where he helped deliver daily and weekend sports programming syndicated to hundreds of radio stations nationwide.Throughout his career, John Rabe has demonstrated a unique ability to bridge media excellence with meaningful Christian content, making him a respected voice in both faith-based broadcasting and communications.

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