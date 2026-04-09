Creating Jobs in Harrisburg: Governor Shapiro Secures $10.7 Million Investment from WebFX to Expand Operations, Create 100 New Tech Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $900,000 to support the digital marketing agency, which will renovate the former Tracy Mansion in Harrisburg into a new training and meeting space. The Shapiro Administration is committed to making strategic investments like this one to support Harrisburg’s success. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating nearly 23,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $10.7 million investment from digital marketing agency WebFX to expand its operations in Harrisburg. The Commonwealth is investing $900,000 in the project, which will create 100 new tech jobs over the next three years and retain 407 existing positions.

Earlier this year, the Governor convened Harrisburg city leaders, Harrisburg’s legislative delegation in the General Assembly, city and state police, and local business owners for a meeting to chart a path forward for Harrisburg’s future. Now, with WebFX’s purchase of the former Tracy Mansion at 1829 Front Street, Governor Shapiro is delivering on his commitment to investing in and supporting the city’s success. WebFX will renovate the building for use as a training and meeting facility near its Harrisburg headquarters.

“My Administration is committed to Harrisburg’s success and today’s announcement shows that our Capital City is making real progress,” said Governor Shapiro. “Pennsylvania is making smart, strategic investments, cutting red tape, and focusing on growing key industries like technology — creating real opportunity for businesses and workers in Harrisburg and across the entire Commonwealth.”

Coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, WebFX received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for an $800,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $100,000 WEDNetPA grant to train its workers.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger visited WebFX’s new location today to celebrate the company’s expansion.

“The decision by WebFX to continue investing and growing in Harrisburg is a strong vote of confidence in our Capital City and in Pennsylvania’s robust technology sector,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re making targeted investments that help companies expand, create good-paying jobs, and strengthen our local economies. This project is bringing new opportunities for workers while also breathing new life into a historic property ― reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in a vibrant, thriving downtown Harrisburg.”

Founded in 1995, WebFX is a leading, full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing agency that focuses on driving measurable, revenue-focused results for mid-to-large-sized businesses.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to both our people and the Harrisburg community,” said Bill Craig, Founder/CEO, WebFX. “As we continue to grow, we’re excited to create new career opportunities, invest in our team’s development, and further establish Harrisburg as a hub for innovation and digital marketing excellence.”

“WebFX’s growth, from a dorm room at Shippensburg University, to a CREDC supported business incubator in Carlisle, to a growing campus in Harrisburg, is one of our region’s great entrepreneurial success stories,” said Ryan Unger, President & CEO, CREDC. “Their expansion and consistent recognition as one of the best places to work in Pennsylvania reflects the strength of our regional ecosystem and reinforces that the Commonwealth is home to companies that can start here, grow here, and succeed here.”

“The continued growth of WebFX is a homegrown success story that shows high-tech thrives right here in Harrisburg,” said Senator Patty Kim. “Watching them move from a startup to an internationally leading digital services providers from my back porch is nothing short of inspiring. Thank you, Governor Shapiro, DCED, and WebFX for bringing even more good-paying jobs and industry to the city.”

“We are lucky to have a community partner like WebFX in Harrisburg. This investment from the Commonwealth further strengthens that partnership and will bring new energy and talent to our community,” said Representative Nate Davidson, PA’s 103rd House District. “Their growth is a prime example of the success possible here in the Capital Region, and we are proud to support their continued commitment to making the Susquehanna Valley a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“Today’s good news has economic impact well beyond the city and across legislative districts,” said Representative Dave Madsen, PA’s 104th House District. “As our delegation works with the Governor’s Office, DCED, and community partners to collectively tackle downtown revitalization, I am excited to welcome new jobs to the city and look forward to even more good news for the Capital City.”

“WebFX’s expansion into Harrisburg represents exactly the kind of forward-looking investment our city continues to attract,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. “This project brings new opportunity, strengthens our local economy, and reinforces Harrisburg’s position as a place where businesses can grow and succeed. We are proud to welcome WebFX and grateful to our state partners for their continued commitment to our city’s revitalization.”

Governor Shapiro is committed to investing in Pennsylvania’s downtowns to make sure they remain great places to live, work, and gather and the Shapiro Administration has been an active partner and catalyst in supporting Harrisburg’s growth.

The 2025-26 bipartisan budget signed into law by Governor Shapiro directed $350,000 through the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) to help Harrisburg’s leaders develop a Downtown Revitalization Action Plan and $75,000 to the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District to strengthen safety and security. Since then, the Shapiro Administration has continued its support by:

Investing in business development projects, like US Durum’s $8 million expansion project to grow their manufacturing operations in Harrisburg — creating 25 new jobs.

Boosting affordable housing options in the Allison Hill neighborhood with investment going to Wildheart Ministries’ The Gateway project to transform five vacant properties into affordable housing and commercial spaces to benefit residents.

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

In every corner of the Commonwealth, manufacturers are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The proposed budget would increase funding for innovation in Pennsylvania’s life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture industries — building on the progress of the Shapiro Administration’s economic development strategy.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget will also increase investment into the Pennsylvania First Program by $10 million, for a $38 million total investment into the program.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #