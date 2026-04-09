Governor Shapiro and America250PA Announce the ‘Commonwealth Concert Series’ Lineup, Offering Pennsylvanians Free Concerts Across the Commonwealth in Celebration of Pennsylvania’s Role Throughout 250 Years of America

The free, five-city concert tour will include performances by Lady A, Nelly, The Avett Brothers, Third Eye Blind, and more to help highlight Pennsylvania’s historic role as the birthplace of the nation.

Pennsylvania is poised to become the center of America’s biggest moments in 2026, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration including the NFL Draft, PGA Championship, FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and MLB All-Star Game.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and America250PA announced the lineup for the Commonwealth Concert Series, a free, five-city concert tour celebrating Pennsylvania’s historical significance as the birthplace of the nation.

The tour will run from May 23 through June 27 with performances by Lady A, Nelly, The Avett Brothers, Third Eye Blind and more. The series will make stops in State College, Erie, Hershey, Wilkes-Barre, and Pittsburgh and is free to attend, giving all Pennsylvanians the chance to celebrate.

“America’s story started right here in our Commonwealth and Pennsylvanians have played a key role in shaping our nation. My Administration is committed to ensuring everyone can take part in celebrating our history – and this concert series will bring together Pennsylvanians from all across the Commonwealth, giving them an opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’m proud that we secured funds in the 2025-26 budget to put on these free concerts – and I’m confident the Commonwealth is ready to put on a once-in-a-lifetime show.”

Last week, Governor Shapiro announced $675,000 to support the Commonwealth Concert Series through the Marketing to Attract Marquis Events (MTAME) program, working across the aisle to secure $50 million in his 2025-26 budget to establish the program. MTAME offers grants that can support operations, security, event infrastructure, shuttle and transportation systems, community engagement, programming, marketing, talent, and other essential costs related to executing these events.

“Pennsylvania’s deep-rooted cultural history and national significance will be on full display this year as we celebrate 250 years of America ― a tremendous opportunity for the Commonwealth,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger. “Millions of visitors are expected to visit Pennsylvania this year to attend events like the NFL Draft, PGA Championship, and FIFA World Cup—providing a huge boost to our tourism and hospitality industry. The Commonwealth Concert Series adds to this great lineup of events that will fuel Pennsylvania’s economy and strengthen our communities.”

Pennsylvania is set to be the epicenter of some of the biggest events this year, as the Commonwealth celebrates the semi-quincentennial of American independence and democracy. Pennsylvania will welcome a major slate of events honoring our shared cultural heritage and history including the NFL Draft, PGA Championship, FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and MLB All-Star Game, alongside the Commonwealth Concert Series.

The concert series, joined by the other national events, is an opportunity to showcase Pennsylvania’s hospitality, diversity, and communities. Together, these events are expected to bring millions of people from across the nation, boosting local economies and demonstrating why Pennsylvania is the “Great American Getaway.”

“Pennsylvania is the Keystone State for a reason,” said Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director of America250PA. “Our role in the founding of this nation is unmatched. The Commonwealth Concert Series honors that legacy by bringing people together in communities across Pennsylvania to celebrate a shared pride in who we are and where we come from. We are thrilled to welcome world-class artists for this series, and we cannot wait to share this moment with our neighbors across the Commonwealth this summer.”

Commonwealth Concert Series Tour Schedule

Saturday, May 23: Bryce Jordan Center, State College

Performers include Cole Swindell (headliner), Gabby Barrett, and the Benny Havens Military Band.

Saturday, June 6: Erie Insurance Arena, Erie

Performers include The Fray (headliner), and First to Eleven.

Saturday, June 13: Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey

Performers include The Avett Brothers (headliner).

Saturday, June 20: Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre

Performers include Lady A (headliner), and En Vogue.

Saturday, June 27: Point State Park, Pittsburgh

Performers include Nelly (co-headliner), and Third Eye Blind (co-headliner).

Additional supporting artists will be announced on a rolling basis. Attendees will be required to have a free ticket for admission to the events and are encouraged to visit America250PA.org to sign up for email alerts regarding ticket release dates.

Tourism is a leading hub powering the Commonwealth’s economic dominance and impact. Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024 alone, tourism brought $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs.

To build on this momentum and prepare for America250, the Shapiro Administration secured $57.5 million in the last two budgets specifically for the 2026 celebration. The Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget continues to fully fund the Tourism Office to ensure that Pennsylvania obtains the maximum benefit from the events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s tourism industry and its workers, spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #