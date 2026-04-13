Teen and Youth Alliance Coalition’s 'GoGo to Prevent' Partners with Prince George’s County Public Schools

TAYAC Celebrates 50 Years of GoGo Music at Savor Bowie Festival with Positive Vybz Band, April 18th-19th, 2026

TAYAC Celebrates 50 Years of GoGo Music at Savor Bowie Festival with Positive Vybz Band, April 18th-19th, 2026

Our new expansion into Maryland public schools marks a major step toward integrating culturally relevant, evidence-based prevention directly into the educational environment.” — Jon Quinton, executive director of Teen and Youth Coalition

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Teen and Youth Alliance Coalition (TAYAC) announced its new partnership with Prince George’s County to introduce its “GoGo to Prevent” curriculum into local schools. Developed with elements of an evidence-based prevention curriculum listed on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices, “GoGo to Prevent” will launch during fall ’26 at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Glenarden, MD. Founded in 2021, TAYAC is a community-driven prevention organization focused on reducing substance usage amongst youth and reshaping conversations about underage cannabis use. For more information on the non-profit organization visit www.teenandyouthalliance.org.

“GoGo to Prevent” leverages the power of DMV culture and is designed to reach teens who are often unresponsive to traditional prevention programs; particularly those influenced by peer culture, music, and community environment. The framework integrates proven prevention strategies that include: development of life skills; peer-to-peer engagement; and community connection anchored in protective factor building. To deliver this message effectively, TAYAC meets youth where they are—with GoGo music.

“Our new expansion into Maryland public schools marks a major step toward integrating culturally relevant, evidence-based prevention directly into the educational environment,” says Jon Quinton, executive director of Teen and Youth Coalition. “Cannabis is an adult-only substance that can negatively impact teenage brain development. By combining science, culture, and community, we are building a model that resonates, engages, and drives real impact for youth across the DMV.”

On April 18th and April 19th, 2026, Teen and Youth Alliance Coalition will officially activate “GoGo to Prevent” during the Savor Bowie Food, Wine, & Music Festival at Bowie Town Center located at 15606 Emerald Way. Presented by Concerts for Causes – the free weekend of art, culture, and entertainment will feature TAYAC’s prevention & awareness table to distribute youth-focused messaging about the harmful impacts of underage cannabis use. On Sunday at 3pm, members of TAYAC will perform as Positive Vybz Band on the North Stage, to commemorate 50 years of GoGo music. For more information visit www.concertsforcausesinc.org.

“GoGo is endemic to the DMV, and is more than just music – it reflects the voice, rhythm, and identity of the community,” says Quinton, who also serves as the manager for Positive Vybz Band. “To celebrate 50 years of GoGo music TAYAC will use this cultural milestone to elevate a powerful movement. We are shifting how prevention is being delivered to teenagers by embedding ways to promote healthy decision-making into a familiar and trusted cultural space. This will ensure that the message is not only heard, but received.”

About Teen & Youth Alliance Coalition:

Teen & Youth Alliance Coalition (TAYAC) – a DMV-based drug-free community alliance dedicated to youth and teen development. TAYAC is known for creating a safe space for teens and youth to grow, learn, and thrive. The non-profit organization’s primary mission is to shift the favorable social attitudes toward cannabis use among youth, particularly as it relates to the developing adolescent brain. Learn more: www.teenandyouthalliance.org

TAYAC Celebrates 50 Years of GoGo Music at Savor Bowie Festival with Positive Vybz Band, April 18th-19th, 2026

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