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New early season fishing opportunities coming to ponds in Council, McCall, New Meadows and Cascade

More than 2,000 hatchery rainbow trout are headed to four community ponds in the Southwest Region in mid-April, creating new early-season fishing opportunities for anglers in Council, McCall, New Meadows and Cascade.

Browns Pond, located south of McCall, Fischer Pond in Cascade, and Meadow Creek Pond in New Meadows will each receive 600 12-inch hatchery rainbow trout during the week of April 12-18, while Ol’ McDonald Pond in Council is set to receive 300 fish.

These four ponds haven’t historically seen their first stocking event until around Memorial Day, so the mid-April date provides an additional month of fishing for local anglers. And it’s not just a one-time event due to the mild winter, either. It’s something community pond anglers can count on in future years.

“These represent a long-term addition of early-season stocking to the McCall region,” said Bob Becker, Hatchery Complex Manager for Idaho Fish and Game. “We’re planning on providing this spring fishing opportunity annually in these local community ponds.”

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New early season fishing opportunities coming to ponds in Council, McCall, New Meadows and Cascade

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