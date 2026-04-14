Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Welcomes Board-Certified Surgeon Dr. Dominick Valenzano to Its Growing Team

Dominick Valenzano, DVM, DACVS-SA

Nationally recognized small animal surgeon joins Partner’s Frederick, MD, hospital to expand surgical capacity and community access to advanced veterinary care

I’m passionate about working closely with primary veterinarians to ensure that each patient receives comprehensive care with the goal of achieving the best possible outcome.” — Dominick Valenzano, DVM, DACVS-SA

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center is pleased to announce that Dominick Valenzano, DVM, DACVS-SA, will join the hospital’s surgery team beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026. A diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons – Small Animal, Dr. Valenzano brings extensive training and a collaborative philosophy to Partner’s growing team of specialists in Frederick, Maryland.“We’ve been working on hiring another surgeon, knowing how critical it is to support the current needs of the hospital and our community,” says Katie Brooks, LVT, CVPM, Partner Co-Founder and CEO. “Dr. Valenzano is a wonderful human and we are so happy to have him joining the Partner team.”Education and TrainingDr. Valenzano earned his Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Maryland before pursuing his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. After veterinary school, he completed a small animal rotating internship at the University of Pennsylvania, where he developed a strong interest in advanced surgical care . He then returned to Cornell University to complete a rigorous residency in small animal surgery.Clinical Interests and PhilosophyDr. Valenzano’s training has provided him with extensive experience in complex surgical procedures and evidence-based patient care. His clinical interests include thoracic surgery, minimally invasive joint surgery, and abdominal surgery.“I’m passionate about working closely with primary veterinarians and other veterinary specialists to ensure that each patient receives comprehensive care before, during, and after surgery, with the goal of achieving the best possible outcome and quality of life for every pet,” says Dr. Valenzano. “I love surgery, because every case takes a collaborative approach. I think the best outcomes result from working closely with the anesthesia team, other veterinarians, and the pet owners.”Beyond the HospitalOutside of the hospital, Dr. Valenzano enjoys spending time with his wife, two daughters, and their dog, Juneau. In his free time, he also enjoys playing guitar, hiking, and ice hockey.“We’re incredibly excited about this addition and what it means for our team and the entire community,” added Brooks. “I also want to take a moment to sincerely thank our board-certified surgeon, Dr. Phelps, and the entire surgery team for their flexibility, teamwork, and commitment covering such a high volume of surgeries and supporting our patients. We truly appreciate everything you’ve done to support our patients and each other, and I’m excited to see this team grow to be able to help more patients in a sustainable way.”To make an appointment, call 301-200-8185. To learn more about PVESC, visit partnervesc.com.###Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center (PVESC) is a 24/7 emergency and specialty veterinary hospital located in Frederick, Maryland. Committed to providing compassionate, expert care to pets and their families, Partner is supported by a dedicated team of board-certified specialists and emergency clinicians . A women-founded and led business, PVESC’s mission is to transform the veterinary profession. After spending 20+ years in veterinary emergency and specialty medicine, our founders set out to reinvent the standard approach to veterinary care. Partner is the first women-founded and led veterinary emergency and specialty care practice with locations in both Frederick, MD, and Richmond, VA.Media Contact:Stacy WallsPartner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty CenterFrederick, Maryland

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