U.S. Marine Veteran Releases ‘Faith Then Freedom’ Book – A Powerful Story of Addiction, Redemption, and Recovery

“Faith Then Freedom” is a true story by Author Michael O’Dell, a U.S. Marine who spiraled through trauma, addiction, relapse, and incarceration and found redemption in the most unlikely place. Michael O’Dell’s new book, “Faith Then Freedom”, is not about perfection. It’s about surrender. And the kind of freedom that only comes after truth. Through combat deployments, broken relationships, prison time, and rock bottom moments, “Faith Then Freedom” Author Michael O’Dell shares how faith didn’t save him from consequences, but met him inside them. U.S. Marine Veteran Michael O’Dell’s first book “Faith Then Freedom” is a Top New Release on Amazon.

The "Faith Then Freedom" book is by a Marine who spiraled through trauma, addiction, relapse, and incarceration and found redemption in the most unlikely place.

If even one person finds hope in these words, then exposing my scars was worth it.” — Michael O'Dell, Author, "Faith Then Freedom"

BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marine veteran and recovery advocate Michael O’Dell announces the release of his debut book, “ Faith Then Freedom ” (2026) as a Top New Release on Amazon. This true story is a raw and deeply personal account of addiction, incarceration, and spiritual transformation At a time when the United States faces rising addiction rates, record overdose deaths, and increasing mental health struggles among veterans and first responders, “Faith Then Freedom” offers a message of hope grounded in lived experience.O’Dell’s journey spans years of addiction, broken relationships, and ultimately prison — a place that became the turning point in his life.“My life wasn’t one single fall. It was a thousand small slips that took me further from who God designed me to be,” O’Dell writes.Rather than hardening him, incarceration forced a moment of truth, leading to a path of faith, accountability, and long-term recovery.“If even one person finds hope in these words, then exposing my scars was worth it,” O’Dell writes.“Faith Then Freedom” blends a memoir with practical recovery principles, including reflection questions and guided exercises designed to help readers confront their own struggles and begin rebuilding their lives.The message is clear: no one is beyond redemption.“You are not too far gone. You have not done too much. You are not too broken for God to rescue you.”With more than 100,000 overdose deaths annually and continued concern around veteran and first responder suicide, O’Dell emphasizes the need to shift how recovery is viewed.“Recovery isn’t weakness. Recovery is discipline, humility, and ownership,” O’Dell writes.ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Michael O’Dell is a U.S. Marine veteran and recovery advocate dedicated to helping veterans and first responders overcome addiction and trauma. Drawing from his own experience with addiction, incarceration, and recovery, he now works to expand access to care and support for those seeking a new path forward.WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKFaith Then Freedom: Breaking Chains. Reclaiming Your MissionBy Michael Robert O’DellAvailable on Amazon in 3 formats: eBook, Paperback and HardcoverFollow @ComebackODellMEDIA CONTACTMichael O’DellAuthor, “Faith Then Freedom”

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