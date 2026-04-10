CHARLOTTE’S OWN BUFF FAYE STARS IN NEW AMAZON PRIME SERIES PAGEANT QUEENS PREMIERING APRIL 20

Buff Faye stars in Pageant Queens - Amazon Prime New Series Buff Faye National Entertainer of the Year 2019 & 2020

The Queen of the Queen City shines nationally as Buff Faye stars in Pageant Queens, premiering April 20.

The new Pageant Queens series is about more than crowns—it’s about the journey, the sacrifices, and the power of self-expression. I’m proud to represent Charlotte on a global stage...” — Buff Faye (aka Shane Windmeyer)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queen City is stepping into the national spotlight as Charlotte’s own Buff Faye headlines the highly anticipated new series Pageant Queens, premiering April 20 on Amazon Prime Video.A nationally celebrated drag entertainer, producer, and community leader, Buff Faye—known as the “Queen of the Queen City”—brings her signature charisma, award-winning legacy, and deep Charlotte roots to audiences across the country.A CHARLOTTE ENTERTAINER ON A NATIONAL STAGEWith a career spanning nearly two decades, Buff Faye has become a cornerstone of Charlotte’s live entertainment scene. She is the visionary behind the longest-running drag brunch in the Carolinas and a driving force in the region’s growing drag and LGBTQ+ cultural landscape.Her accolades include:- National Entertainer of the Year (2019 & 2020)- Best Drag Performer (Queen City Nerve, 2025)- Multiple pageant titles across the Southeast and nationwideThrough her company, Stargayzer, Inc., Buff Faye has built a multifaceted entertainment brand producing sold-out events, branding collaborations, touring experiences, and HireDragQueens.com national booking platforms.ABOUT PAGEANT QUEENSPageant Queens offers an inside look at the competitive and high-glamour world of drag pageantry. The series follows ten elite entertainers from across the country as they navigate performance, competition, and the personal journeys behind the pursuit of a crown.Buff Faye serves as one of the ten central figures in the series, bringing both her signature flair, expertise and emotional depth as viewers gain insight into the discipline, resilience, and artistry that define the drag pageant world.QUOTE“The new Pageant Queens series is about more than crowns—it’s about the journey, the sacrifices, and the power of self-expression,” said Buff Faye. “I’m proud to represent Charlotte on a global stage and showcase the talent, heart, and resilience that exists right here in the Queen City.”LOCAL IMPACTBuff Faye’s role in Pageant Queens represents a significant moment for Charlotte’s entertainment industry, highlighting the city as an emerging hub for live performance, LGBTQ+ culture, and creative entrepreneurship.Beyond the stage, Buff Faye is known for producing community-driven events, fundraisers, and inclusive entertainment experiences that bring diverse audiences together throughout the region, including her brand CharlotteDragBrunch.com - voted #1 Best Drag Brunch.HOW TO WATCHPageant Queens premieres April 20, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Learn more: AllBuff.com MEDIA CONTACTStargayzer, Inc.Email: info@bufffaye.comWebsite: www.AllBuff.com ABOUT BUFF FAYEBuff Faye is an award-winning drag entertainer, producer, and entrepreneur based in Charlotte, North Carolina. As the creator of the longest-running drag brunch in the Carolinas and founder of multiple entertainment platforms, she is widely recognized as a leader in the drag and professional event industry. Known for her dynamic “over the top” performances, community impact, and business innovation, Buff Faye continues to elevate drag entertainment on both local and national stages. Learn more: AllBuff.com

Buff Faye :: "Pageant Queens: Our Story Behind the Crown."

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