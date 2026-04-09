Architectural Legacy Meets Modern Living: R.M. Schindler’s Van Dekker Residence Offered in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare and architecturally significant offering has come to market in Woodland Hills: the Van Dekker Residence, a 1940 masterpiece by pioneering modernist architect R. M. Schindler. Commissioned for actor Albert Van Dekker, best known for his roles in Dr. Cyclops (1940), Kiss Me Deadly (1955), and The Wild Bunch (1969), the home stands as a remarkable example of Schindler’s visionary, site-driven design.

Created during the midpoint of Schindler’s career, after his formative training in Vienna and subsequent work alongside Frank Lloyd Wright, the residence reflects his deeply personal architectural language, one that blends artistic experimentation with a sensitivity to landscape, climate, and client. In response to the site, Schindler rotated the home’s L-shaped configuration along a diagonal axis, maximizing usable outdoor space while capturing optimal views from within.

At approximately 3,756 square feet, exceptionally large for a Schindler design, the three-level home unfolds with a sense of spatial drama. A modest entry opens into a soaring two-story living area, complete with a loft overlooking the main space. Throughout, the home is enriched by Schindler’s signature built-in furniture and thoughtful material continuity, including vertical wood siding integrated into doors and cabinetry, and extensive use of dark stone both inside and out.

The residence’s most striking architectural feature is its asymmetrical, copper-paneled roof, an extraordinary and singular expression within Schindler’s body of work, and the only known example of a copper roof in his designs. This bold gesture is echoed in the home’s varied window compositions, which include sliding wooden panels, clerestory windows, and irregularly shaped openings that mirror the geometry of the roofline. Abundant natural light fills the interior, while enclosed porches, a balcony, and outdoor patio create a seamless connection to the surrounding landscape.

Despite its architectural importance, the Van Dekker Residence once faced a precarious future. Years of neglect left the property in severely deteriorated condition, with missing copper roof panels, extensive water damage, and boarded-up windows. When it came to market in 2009, it stood on the brink of potential demolition. Through preservation efforts, including Historic-Cultural Monument designation, the home was safeguarded and ultimately rescued through a meticulous, multi-phase restoration.

Successive owners undertook a comprehensive rehabilitation, restoring original built-ins and architectural details while rebuilding the copper roof panel by panel. Windows were carefully repaired or replaced, reintroducing natural light to previously darkened interiors. Most recently, the home has been sensitively updated for modern living, including the discreet addition of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.

Set within the quiet, residential enclave of Woodland Hills, the Van Dekker Residence is an architectural rarity, particularly within its neighborhood context. Today, it represents not only a triumph of preservation but a unique opportunity to own a livable work of art. Ideal for an architecture collector or a high-profile buyer seeking privacy and design pedigree, the home offers a compelling blend of history, innovation, and contemporary comfort.

As interest in significant modernist architecture continues to rise, the Van Dekker Residence stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of R. M. Schindler,and to the power of restoration in preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.