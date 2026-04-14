Producers Announce Winnie-the-Pooh in the City — New Live-Action Holiday Adventure Set for December 2027

Jim Cummings North Rose Pictures ROR Films

A.A. Milne’s stories are timeless tales of friendship, warm humor, and gentle wisdom that speak to every generation” — Brigham Taylor, producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROR Film and NorthRose Pictures announce "Winnie-the-Pooh in the City," a new live-action/CGI family adventure film inspired by A.A. Milne’s classic stories. Set in New York City at Christmastime, Winnie-the-Pooh’s latest “expotition” is expected to premiere worldwide in December 2027.Produced by Brigham Taylor, Jill Murray North, and Jonathan Sharpe, the film sees Taylor ("The Jungle Book," "Christopher Robin") returning to the world of Winnie-the-Pooh with a contemporary take on the beloved characters. Executive producers are Jamie Cohen (Clockwork Films), Micheal Flaherty ("The Chronicles of Narnia," "Charlotte’s Web"), Tom Goodall, and Emily Rose.Alex Ross Perry, who previously teamed with Taylor on "Christopher Robin," is attached as screenwriter.In the film, Winnie-the-Pooh and his Hundred Acre Wood friends leave their display at the New York Public Library to join a bright but lonely young girl on a heartwarming adventure through New York City during the holidays. Together, they help her discover that growing up doesn’t mean letting go of the untamed spirit and wonder of childhood, but finding the courage to share it with the world.Jim Cummings, the legendary voice actor known for his iconic portrayals of Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger, will bring a fresh interpretation to both roles, reimagining the characters specifically for "Winnie-the-Pooh in the City." Cummings, whose work appears in more than 22 Academy Award–nominated films, including "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," is eager to share this film with audiences around the world, calling the fresh take on the beloved characters “incredible — you are going to love it!”The project draws on A.A. Milne’s original tales—now in the public domain—and the real-life stuffed animals of Christopher Milne, currently on display at the New York Public Library, to reinterpret the classic characters for today’s audiences.“A.A. Milne’s stories are timeless tales of friendship, warm humor, and gentle wisdom that speak to every generation,” said Taylor. “It’s an honor and delight to be involved with this team in bringing a new story of Winnie-the-Pooh and friends to a new era.”The film will blend cutting-edge visual effects with the warm, gentle humor that has made Winnie-the-Pooh an enduring treasure for nearly a century, introducing the beloved bear to a new generation while honoring the heart of the stories that started it all.Range Media Partners is representing the title."Winnie-the-Pooh in the City" premieres worldwide December 2027.For the latest updates, visit www.WTPmovie.com About the Producers:Bios available upon request.

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