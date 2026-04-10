New Analysis Highlights Philadelphia Property Crime Rate at 1 in 22 Residents

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Jefferson Locksmith urges Philadelphia homeowners and businesses to assess their security now, before a break-in forces their hand

We respond to break-ins in this city every week: Fishtown, South Philly, Manayunk, all over. And what stands out every time is that most of them were preventable.” — Jefferson Locksmith

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As crime data continues to paint a sobering picture for Pennsylvania's largest city, Jefferson Locksmith, a full-service locksmith company based in Philadelphia , is calling on residents and business owners to take proactive steps to strengthen their property security before becoming a statistic.According to NeighborhoodScout's analysis of the latest FBI crime data, Philadelphia residents face a 1-in-22 chance of becoming the victim of a property crime, placing the city among the most at-risk metropolitan areas in the United States. The overall crime rate stands at 54 per 1,000 residents, a figure that consistently places Philadelphia among the “Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities” nationwide.Despite a welcome decline in property crimes citywide, SpotCrime data from recent weeks still recorded more than 269 burglaries in a single month across Philadelphia's neighborhoods. National data also reveals that the majority of those break-ins could have been prevented.Key Facts: Burglary in the U.S. & Philadelphia- 34% of burglars enter through the front door, often simply unlocked. (ADT / FBI)- 37.5% of break-ins in 2023 required NO forcible entry, meaning unlocked doors or windows. (FBI)- Homes without a security system are 300% more likely to be burglarized. (Alarms.org)- The average loss per burglary event: $2,661. (FBI)- Only 11–14% of burglary cases are ever solved. (FBI)- 269+ burglaries were recorded in Philadelphia in a single recent month. (SpotCrime)“The data is clear: the front door is the most common point of vulnerability in any home or business," said a spokesperson for Jefferson Locksmith. "Yet most property owners don't think about lock quality until something goes wrong. Our goal is to change that mindset before it costs Philadelphia families thousands of dollars, or worse, their sense of safety."Jefferson Locksmith offers a comprehensive range of residential, commercial, automotive, and emergency locksmith services designed to address every layer of modern property security. The company serves Philadelphia homeowners, landlords, property managers, and business operators seven days a week.For a detailed Philadelphia home security checklist and prevention tips, visit: How to Secure Your Home Before a Break-In in 2026 The Hidden Threat: Unlocked Doors and Outdated LocksNational research consistently finds that a significant portion of burglaries occur not through forced entry, but through doors and windows that were simply left unlocked or secured with aging hardware that can be easily bypassed. The FBI's 2023 data confirms that more than one in three residential burglaries involved no forcible entry at all. This pattern is particularly alarming in dense urban environments like Philadelphia, where foot traffic and proximity make opportunistic crime easy.Jefferson Locksmith's certified technicians routinely conduct home and business security assessments that evaluate existing lock hardware, door frame integrity, and potential vulnerabilities, giving property owners a clear picture of their security before a break-in occurs.Serving Philadelphia When It Matters MostBased in the Manayunk area of Philadelphia, Jefferson Locksmith operates seven days a week from 6 AM to 11 PM, with rapid-response mobile technicians available across the city. Whether it's a car lockout on I-76, a broken key extraction in Fishtown, or an emergency lock change following a burglary in South Philly, Jefferson Locksmith dispatches quickly and completes the job without unnecessary damage to property.The company's service portfolio spans more than 80 individual locksmith services across residential, commercial, automotive, emergency, and safe & vault categories."We respond to break-ins in this city every week: Fishtown, South Philly, Manayunk and across all over Philadelphia. And what stands out every time is that most of them were preventable. Not with expensive systems or major renovations, just with a quality deadbolt properly installed, a reinforced strike plate, and a door frame that wasn't already compromised. When people call us after a break-in, the conversation I wish we'd had is the one we could have had before it happened."— Jefferson Locksmith, Philadelphia, PAFor more information or to schedule a security assessment, contact us:Jefferson Locksmith128 Leverington Ave, Suite 305, Philadelphia, PA 19127Phone: +1 (215) 798-4787Hours: Monday–Sunday, 6 AM – 11 PMWebsite: jeffersonlocksmithcompany.com

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