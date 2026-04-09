Construction to begin on Phase 2 of Memorial Highway in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. — Phase 2 construction on the west end of the Memorial Highway reconstruction project is expected to begin Monday, April 13, at the Main Street and Memorial Highway/Mandan Avenue intersection.

Crews will set up traffic control and install temporary signals before reconstructing the north side of the intersection with new pavement, medians, curb and gutter, and sidewalk. Work is expected to be completed by late June.

Motorists should anticipate lane reductions and shifting traffic patterns as vehicles are guided through the work zone using signs and barriers. All directions of travel will remain open, and access to local businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

On April 27, crews will also begin installation of a single slope barrier wall along the railroad underpass. This work is also expected to be completed by late June. Motorists should expect a lane reduction in the area and the shared-use path will be temporarily closed.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in work zones.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy.

Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.