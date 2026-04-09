Department officers stay busy in 2025

The New Mexico Department of Wildlife’s Conservation Officers play a vital role in helping to conserve the state’s wildlife resources for future generations, through patrolling the Land of Enchantment’s lands and waters, educating and assisting the public, enforcing laws and regulations and ensuring public safety.

In 2025, those efforts resulted in officers contacting more than 66,830 individuals in the field.

“Many of these contacts resulted in license checks, conversations about waters have recently been stocked with trout and wildlife trends,” Department Col. Tim Cimbal said. “Some of these contacts result in the need to ensure the laws are followed and that people are held responsible when they are not.”

Officers wrote more than 4,460 citations in 2025. Violations ranged from fishing without a license to more egregious offenses, including felony waste of game, with poachers stealing New Mexico’s wildlife — our wildlife. Department officers also devote patrol and compliance time to New Mexico state land leased by the Department for hunter and angler use, contacting more than 1,520 individuals in the field.

Off-highway vehicle (OHV) rules and regulations are enforced by the Department’s officers as well, with a focus on promoting safe and ethical operation of these vehicles. Officers spent more than 1,360 hours, contacting 2,510 OHV operators and issuing more than 230 citations in response to violations of New Mexico law.

Thanks to the public’s help, officers aren’t alone in helping to enforce these laws. The Department received more than 145 Operation Game Thief (OGT) tips from people like you. New Mexico’s OGT program, launched in 1972, was the first of its kind in the United States, and the other 49 states started their own program after seeing how successful the effort was here. Remember — if you have knowledge of a wildlife-related crime, speak up! Call the OGT hotline at 800-432-GAME (4263). Report. Remain anonymous. Receive a monetary award.

The Department’s officers are proud, active members of the communities in which they serve. Officers conducted 358 educational and outreach events across the state, including both rural areas and larger cities. They also assisted New Mexico citizens by responding to wildlife damage complaints, including broken fencing and elk feeding on haystacks meant for livestock. More than 370 such responses occurred to assist in alleviating damage caused by wildlife.

“New Mexico Conservation Officers are among the finest in the country,” Cimbal said. “They are the boots on the ground and authentically care for the state’s wildlife, natural resources and the safety of the public.

“I am proud to be part of such an excellent team of folks in such a unique and important profession.”

You, too, can join the Department’s team and take part in this very important work. If you are interested in joining the Department as a Conservation Officer, check out this YouTube video to learn all the steps you’ll need to take. The Department’s website also has information about this exciting job opportunity, with the next application period set to open in August.

Department officers, as well as public information and education staff, are also available for presentations and educational events across the state. You can contact our offices in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Roswell, Las Cruces or Raton for more details.