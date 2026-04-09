Gotham Motorsports Announces 2026 North American Racing Program in InternationalGT season and Select GTAmerica Races

GOTHAM Motorsports

Gotham Motorsports - 2026 North American racing schedule, confirming full season of RacingAmerica’s InternationalGT along with select rounds of GTAmerica.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gotham Motorsports today announced its 2026 North American racing program, confirming entries in the full season of RacingAmerica’s International GT Championship along with select rounds of SRO’s GTAmerica. The team will campaign its proven Ferrari Challenge race cars as part of its continued growth in professional GT competition.The team’s 2026 driver lineup features 2025 Maranello Cup Champion Yousuf Nabi, veteran driver Radu Muntean, and the team’s newest addition Micheal Londo, who joins Gotham Motorsports following his experience in Porsche Cup.“I am very excited for the 2026 season and ready to compete for the InternationalGT championship ” said Radu Muntean. “Gotham Motorsports and InternationalGT has put together a strong program, and I am looking forward to competing for strong results throughout the entire 2026 season.”“I’m very excited to join Gotham Motorsports and compete on the Ferrari platform after previously racing in Porsche Cup,” said Micheal Londo. “Ferrari Challenge cars are incredible machines, and I’m looking forward to learning the car quickly and competing at a high level with the team.”Nabi, who continues to serve as both driver and team principal, has already demonstrated strong performance in 2026 competition finishing 2nd in GTAmerica’s Sonoma Season Opening race.“Our 2026 program represents an important step forward for Gotham Motorsports,” said Yousuf Nabi, 2025 Maranello Cup Champion and team principal. “We are excited to compete in both Racing America’s InternationalGT and select GTAmerica events. Having a strong driver lineup with Radu and welcoming Micheal to the team, as well as a new team in the pits and team manager ,positions us well for a very competitive season. We have already shown strong pace this year with a podium finish in GTAmerica’s new Cup class, and we plan to build on that momentum throughout the season.”The Ferrari Challenge platform has proven to be a strong and reliable performer for the team, demonstrating impressive race pace, consistency, and durability across multiple race weekends. Its balance of power, aerodynamics, and braking performance has allowed Gotham Motorsports to compete for podium finishes.Gotham Motorsports continues to build its reputation as a competitive and professionally operated team, focused on delivering strong results while also providing opportunities for drivers looking to compete in top-level GT racing. The team plans to compete at some of North America’s most iconic circuits while continuing to expand its presence at Spring Mountain Motorsport ranch, the teams home track.About Gotham MotorsportsGotham Motorsports is a North America-based professional racing team competing in premier GT racing series including InternationalGT and GTAmerica. The team specializes in Ferrari Challenge race cars and is committed to competitive excellence, driver development, and professional race operations.Gotham Motorsports

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