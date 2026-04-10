Chicago Homeowners Increasingly Turning to As-Is Home Sales Amid Rising Repair Costs

Big Door Home Buyers helps Chicago homeowners sell houses as-is in 2026, avoiding costly repairs with fast, hassle-free cash offers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of Chicago-area homeowners are opting to sell their properties without making repairs or updates first, a shift driven largely by rising construction and labor costs that have made pre-sale renovations increasingly difficult to justify.

Industry observers note that preparing a home for the traditional real estate market, addressing roofing, foundation, plumbing, and cosmetic issues, can run tens of thousands of dollars, a barrier that is prompting many sellers to explore alternative paths to sale. According to recent data from the National Association of Realtors, the average homeowner spends between $15,000 and $25,000 preparing a property for listing, a figure that has climbed steadily over the past several years as material and contractor costs have risen across the country.

The trend toward as-is sales is particularly pronounced among homeowners navigating time-sensitive circumstances such as inherited properties, financial hardship, relocation, or the early stages of foreclosure. In many of these situations, the traditional listing process, which can stretch three to six months from preparation through closing, simply does not align with the realities sellers are facing.

"We're seeing more and more homeowners in Chicago choosing to sell their properties as-is because the cost and time involved in fixing up a home just doesn't make sense for them," said Eric Field, owner of Big Door Home Buyers, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm that purchases homes directly from sellers. "Our goal is to provide a simple, transparent solution where sellers can avoid the stress of repairs and move forward on their terms."

The as-is sales model bypasses many of the traditional steps in a residential transaction, including agent-managed showings, buyer inspection contingencies, and extended negotiation periods. Cash buyers typically make direct offers based on a property's current condition and can accommodate flexible closing timelines, in some cases closing within a week. For sellers who have already moved, are managing an estate, or are juggling competing financial priorities, that kind of certainty and speed can make a meaningful difference.

Chicago's housing stock also plays a role in driving this trend. Much of the city's residential inventory consists of older homes, many built before 1970, that require ongoing maintenance and periodic capital investment. As these properties change hands, buyers and sellers alike are confronting the reality that updating aging systems and finishes to meet current market expectations is neither quick nor cheap. For owners of these properties who are ready to move on, the prospect of sinking significant money into a home they are about to sell is an increasingly unappealing one.

The broader housing market in the Chicago area continues to face affordability pressures in 2026, with elevated material and labor costs affecting both buyers and sellers. Supply chain disruptions that began in earlier years have had a lasting effect on the cost of everything from lumber and roofing materials to HVAC systems and electrical components. Contractors across the Chicago metro area report backlogs that can push project timelines out by weeks or months, adding further uncertainty for sellers trying to prepare a home on a fixed schedule.

For homeowners who cannot, or choose not to, absorb pre-sale renovation expenses, the as-is model represents one of several alternative exit strategies now available in the market. While selling to a cash buyer typically means accepting an offer below full market value, many sellers find that the savings on repairs, agent commissions, carrying costs, and closing fees narrow that gap considerably. The calculus is different for every homeowner, but the option is one that an increasing number of Chicago-area sellers are taking seriously.

Real estate professionals across the region note that the as-is segment of the market has grown steadily over the past few years and shows no signs of slowing. As awareness of the model increases and more homeowners share their experiences, it is becoming a more mainstream consideration rather than a last resort.

Big Door Home Buyers operates throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. More information is available at bigdoorhomebuyers.com.

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